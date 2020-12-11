Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

Where Does Hulu Fit in Disney’s Super-Size Streaming Strategy?

by | December 11, 2020 @ 3:36 PM

Under Disney, Hulu can become the Magic Kingdom’s prestige brand

During an eye-popping, four-hour investor day Thursday, Disney unleashed its brands in all-out assault on Netflix. But where does Hulu fit in? The 13-year-old streaming service may appear to be the little brother to Disney+ in the Magic Kingdom’s streaming ambitions, but it figures to play a major role as Disney seeks domination over Netflix.

Hulu essentially allows Disney to have its cake and eat it too as it seeks to bring a version of the cable bundle into the streaming world. Disney+ offers a Netflix-level challenger that is draped from head to toe in the family-friendly Disney brand. At the same time, Hulu serves as a place for Disney’s more mature content from its Fox deal (especially FX) and a way to cater to advertisers. That’s not to forget ESPN+, whose importance increases as streaming starts to play a larger role in live sports.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

