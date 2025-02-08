‘Apple Cider Vinegar’: Where Was Belle Gibson Last Seen?

As you finish Netflix’s new series “Apple Cider Vinegar,” you’re likely left with a few questions, chief among them being “What happened once Belle Gibson was exposed and convicted by authorities? Where is she now?” Well, that seems to be something no one has the answer to.

As the credits roll on the final episode of the miniseries created by Samantha Strauss, we start to see text explaining what happened to Belle Gibson. But, before it gets into any real detail, Belle herself — well, Kaitlyn Dever’s version of her — pops up and disgustedly tells viewers to just Google it.

And if you’ve done that, you know that the real Belle Gibson was convicted of “misleading and deceptive conduct” — though not a criminal offense — and the Federal Court of Australia ordered her to pay a hefty fine. Perhaps predictably, she never paid it, leading it to increase, and in 2020, her home was raided to try and recoup some of the money owed.

So, where is she after all of that? Well, it’s hard to say for sure. Just a day after the raid, an interview with Gibson surfaced in which she was wearing a headscarf and claimed she had been adopted by Ethiopia’s Oromo community in Melbourne.

Following that video, the actual president of the Australian Oromo Community Association in Victoria, Tarekegn Chimdi, debunked that statement and disavowed her.

After that, Gibson largely went off the grid. She has no confirmed official social media anymore, and hadn’t been seen publicly for some years. The last known appearance of Gibson came at the start of 2024, at a gas station.

A local news station tracked her down and asked why her fine remain unpaid, to which she angrily replied that she simply couldn’t afford it. You can watch the moment below.

As for where Belle Gibson is in 2025, that remains a mystery, as she lives as a private citizen.

“Apple Cider Vinegar is now streaming on Netflix.