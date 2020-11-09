quibi fail

Illustration by Jane Go

Where Quibi Went Wrong: A Lack of Business Agility | PRO Insight

by | November 9, 2020 @ 2:57 PM

The short-lived streaming start-up had plenty of talent and content but couldn’t adapt to changing circumstances in a hyper-competitive space

Only six months after its launch, short-form video streaming startup Quibi announced it is now officially shutting down after it failed to attract any buyers. The news is not entirely surprising: Quibi has been struggling almost since the very start.

While paid subscriber numbers have never been made public, analysts estimate the numbers were profoundly underwhelming and that Quibi would miss its paid subscriber goal for the first year by the millions. Just look at its performance on Apple’s App Store: the app dropped out of the top 50 list a week after it went live on April 6th and never recovered.

Become a member to read more.
Tien Tzuo

Tien Tzuo

Tien Tzuo is CEO and Founder of Zuora (NYSE: ZUO), the leading subscription economy SaaS provider. Born out of Tzuo's experiences at Salesforce, a pioneer of the subscription model, Zuora was founded in 2007 following Tzuo's roles as chief marketing officer and chief strategy officer. He is the author of the USA Today, LA Times and Amazon best selling book, “SUBSCRIBED: Why the Subscription Model Will be Your Company's Future - and What to Do About It.”

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Meg Whitman Disney

Immortals Gaming Club Raises $26 Million, Led by Ex-Quibi Exec Meg Whitman
alex trebek george stephanopoulos

George Stephanopoulos’ Rep Lobbies For Him to Become Next Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ (Exclusive)
NCIS Los Angeles

Ratings: ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season Premiere Outperforms ‘NCIS: New Orleans’

Disney+ Turns 1: What Worked and What Didn’t for Netflix’s Biggest Rival
Jeopardy Greatest of All Time

‘Jeopardy!': How Have Ratings Been in Alex Trebek’s Final Season?
bojack horseman big mouth last kids on earth

Inside Netflix’s Big Push Into Animation – Starting in Burbank
filthy rich next connecting

Why Fox and NBC Have Already Canceled 3 Shows This Season – Even With Nothing on the Bench
Johnny Depp

Can Johnny Depp Bounce Back From ‘Modern-Day Scarlet Letter’ of UK Court’s ‘Wife Beater’ Ruling?
johnny depp

Is Johnny Depp Still a Bankable Movie Star?
Clare Crawley Bachelorette

Clare’s Exit, Tayshia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Debut Rises in Ratings – Even vs ‘Thursday Night Football’

T-Mobile’s New Streaming Service TVision Accused of Breaching Distribution Contracts