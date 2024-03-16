After five decades of celebrating Black excellence in film, TV, literature and more, the NAACP is back this weekend for its 55th NAACP Image Awards, with Queen Latifah returning as host for a second time.

This year, the awards show features 90 categories, with some winners being revealed as early as Monday, March 11. So far, Ava DuVernay won Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture for “Origin,” Cord Jefferson won Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture for “American Fiction” and “The Jennifer Hudson Show” won for Outstanding Talk Series, to name a few.

The red carpet show, which is powered by the Black-owned social media app Spill, kicks off at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 16. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 55th NAACP Image Awards live.

When are the 55th NAACP Image Awards?

The 55th NAACP Image Awards will premiere live on Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. EST/PST on BET and CBS and will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Will the 55th NAACP Image Awards be streaming?

Yes, the 55th NAACP Image Awards will be streaming live on CBS and will be available to Paramount+ subscribers.

The 55th NAACP Image Awards can also be watched on BET, CBS, BET Her, VH1, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, Smithsonian Channel and TV Land.

Who will be hosting 55th NAACP Image Awards?

Queen Latifah will be returning for her second consecutive year as host of the NAACP Image Awards.

Who are some of the presenters at the 55th NAACP Image Awards?

Presenters for the 55th NAACP Image Awards include Jeffrey Wright, Kerry Washington, Donnie Wahlberg, Idris Elba, Sterling K. Brown, Leslie Jones, Taraji P. Henson, Morris Chestnut, Kenya Barris and more.

Who will be performing at the 55th NAACP Image Awards?

Singer and actress Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) will be the only performer at the 55th NAACP Image Awards live show.

Who will be receiving special honors at the 55th NAACP Image Awards?

R&B group New Edition will be inducted into the NAACP Hall of Fame, Frankie Beverly will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, Amanda Gorman will receive the Chairman Award and Usher will receive the President’s Award.

When does the red carpet show start for the 55th NAACP Image Awards?

The 55th NAACP Image Awards red carpet live show starts at 7 p.m. EST and will be hosted Terrence J, Naturi Naughton and Novi Brown.