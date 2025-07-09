Where to Watch Maggie Q’s ‘Bosch’ Spinoff, ‘Ballard’

The next piece of the “Bosch” universe is here, with “Ballard” debuting on Wednesday.

Starring Maggie Q as Detective Renée Ballard, the series follows her as she leads the LAPD’s cold case division, taking on the most challenging — and the most forgotten — cases. Don’t worry, Bosch is there too, but this series expands the world further.

Here’s what you need to know.

“Ballard” premiered worldwide on Wednesday, July 9.

Is “Ballard” streaming?

It is indeed. Like, “Bosch” before it, you can find the series over on Prime Video.

What about Freevee? The “Bosch” revival “Bosch: Legacy” premiered on Amazon’s ad-supported platform, but Amazon is depreciating that app (which goes offline in August 2025) and rolling all their streaming back into Prime Video.

Who’s in it?

The series stars Maggie Q, Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy and Hector Hugo.

What’s it about?

Taking place in the “Bosch” universe, “Ballard” centers on Detective Renée Ballard “as she leads the LAPD’s new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city’s most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination.”

Per the official synopsis, “As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer’s string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD. With the help of her volunteer team and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges, and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth.”

