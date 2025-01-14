Where to Watch TikTok Star Baylen Dupree’s New TV Show, ‘Baylen Out Loud’

Baylen Dupree, the viral 22-year-old who has been breaking barriers and busting myths about Tourette Syndrome to her nearly 10 million followers on TikTok, is expanding her platform to TV with her new series, “Baylen Out Loud.” The series follows Baylen and her family as she navigates life with extreme vocal and motor tics, while pursuing her dream of independence and a future with her boyfriend, Colin.

“Baylen’s realness and humor struck us right away,” said TLC and Discovery Networks president Howard Lee when the series was announced. “Her fearless honesty about living with Tourette Syndrome not only busts stereotypes but also builds bridges of understanding. At TLC, we stay committed to showcasing stories that resonate deeply with our audience, and Baylen’s journey is the perfect blend of heart and mission.”

When does “Baylen Out Loud” premiere?

The series debuts on Monday, Jan. 13 at 9/8 c.

Where can you watch “Baylen Out Loud?”

New episodes air first on TLC Monday nights and and will be streaming next-day on Max.

When do new episodes come out?

You can catch new episodes of “Baylen Out Loud” weekly at the same time.

Watch a 10-minute preview of the first episode: