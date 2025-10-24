Where to Watch ‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’

“Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” is ripping through onto the big screen for its theatrical premiere in the U.S.

“Chainsaw Man,” which was adapted from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga of the same name, hit our TV screens back in October 2022. The series follows a financially struggling teen who makes a deal to fuse his body with a dog-like Chainsaw Devil.

After that wild battle in Season 1, the film will follow Denji’s blossoming romance with a mysterious girl who holds a dark secret.

“Chainsaw Man” is expected to top the $9.3 million opening of “One Piece Film: Red” in 2022 and match the $11.5 million opening of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” come out?

“Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” comes out on Friday, Oct. 24.

Is “Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” in theaters?

Yes, “Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” will be in theaters. Check out the links below for tickets. Be sure to select screenings with your preferred English or Japanese dubs.

Is it a recap/compilation film?

No, “Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” is not a compilation film. The film will be a continuation of the anime series’ first season, so it takes place after the events of those episodes.

Will “Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” be streaming?

While no official streaming plans for the movie have been released, “Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” will more than likely land on Crunchyroll, as the film is being released by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures in North America.

What is “Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” about?

Here’s the official description, per Sony:

“For the first time, ‘Chainsaw Man;’ slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him killed. As he was losing consciousness, Denji’s beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita, made a deal with Denji and saved his life. This fused the two together, creating the unstoppable Chainsaw Man. Now, in a brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze has stepped into his world, and Denji faces his deadliest battle yet, fueled by love in a world where survival knows no rules.”

Who’s in the cast?

The Japanese cast is as follows: Kikunosuke Toya, Reina Ueda, Shiori Izawa, Tomori Kusunoki, Shogo Sakata, Fairouz Ai, Karin Takahashi, Natsuki Hanae, Yuuya Uchida, Maaya Uchida, Kenjiro Tsuda, Hidenori Takahashi, Kenji Akabane, Kenji Nomura and Eri Kitamura.

The English cast is as follows: Ryan Colt Levy, Alexis Tipton, Sarah Wiedenheft, Suzie Yeung, Reagan Murdock, Casey Mongillo, Derick Snow, Lindsay Seidel and Josh Bangle.

Watch the trailer