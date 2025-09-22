Where to Watch ‘A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire’ Live: Is It Streaming?

There’s really only one proper way to celebrate September 21, and this year, CBS and the Recording Academy are making it happen. Fans will be able to mark the occasion with a special dedicated to the music of Earth, Wind & Fire.

This Sunday, “A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire: The 21st Night of September” will bring together not only the band themselves, but other performers to celebrate some of their greatest hits of all time. The special marks one of two set for this year, with the second honoring Cyndi Lauper in October.

Here are all the details you need.

When is the special?

Fittingly, the “Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire” will be available for fans to watch on Sunday, September 21. You get it, right? It’ll run from 8-10 p.m., ET/PT.

Is it streaming?

It is! But you can also watch it on broadcast television. “A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire” will on the CBS Television Network and also stream on Paramount+.

Who’s performing?

Obviously, Earth, Wind & Fire themselves will be performing, hitting the Hollywood Bowl stage alongside the LA Philharmonic. Stevie Wonder, the Jonas Brothers, Jon Batiste and Janelle Monáe are all expected to appear as well.

Watch the trailer