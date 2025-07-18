Where to Watch Ari Aster’s Wild Western Satire, ‘Eddington’

Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix reunite for “Eddington,” a COVID-era western hitting theaters mid-July. Following their collaboration on “Beau Is Afraid,” the pair are this time joined by Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler. After a Cannes debut, Aster’s new A24 feature is already shaping up to be one of the year’s most controversial films.

“Eddington” will be Aster’s fourth feature following “Hereditary,” “Midsommar” and “Beau Is Afraid.” All four were A24 productions.

When does “Eddington” come out?

“Eddington” will release in theaters Friday, July 18.

Is “Eddington” streaming?

No, “Eddington” is not currently streaming and will be released exclusively in theaters. Like most A24 films, “Eddington” is a theatrical-only release. It will be one of the company’s heavy hitters for the year.

Where will “Eddington” be streaming?

It is currently unknown when “Eddington” will hit streaming services, but it will likely be sometime in the next few months. A24 has had a deal in place with HBO Max (Max, at the time of the deal) that gives the service streaming rights to new releases from the studio.

Three A24 films from earlier this year — “Death of a Unicorn,” “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl” and “Opus” — all land on the streamer in July. All three were released in March 2025.

What is “Eddington” about?

Set in May 2020, “Eddington” follows a feud in Eddington, New Mexico, between the town’s incumbent mayor and its sheriff in the buildup to a mayoral election involving the pair. Not much more is known about the plot from its cryptic trailers, though social media, the sheriff’s wife, a cult leader and the COVID-19 pandemic all appear to play a significant role.

Who is in the “Eddington” cast?

Joaquin Phoenix stars as Sheriff Joe Cross alongside Pedro Pascal as incumbent mayor Ted Garcia. “Eddington” will be the third of four significant projects from Pascal this year (all within a span of just over three months) following “The Last of Us” Season 2 and “Materialists.” “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” starring Pascal, will release a week after “Eddington.”

Also in the film are Emma Stone as Joe’s wife, Louise, and Austin Butler as cult leader Vernon Jefferson Peak. Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Michael Ward and Clifton Collins Jr. are among the rest of the cast.

Watch the trailer