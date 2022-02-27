How to Watch ‘Euphoria': What Time Is Episode 8 Streaming?

“Euphoria” Season 2 has captured public attention and dominated social media week-to-week in a way scarcely seen since “Game of Thrones” went off the air. Creator Sam Levinson’s provocative teen series debuted in 2019 and earned an instant following thanks to Levinson’s signature aesthetic, a fantastic young cast led by Zendaya’s Emmy-winning performance as teenage drug addict Rue Bennett, and makeup designs by Donni Davy that made the kind of cultural impact most teen shows only dream of.

Season 2 has only grown that success. The show returned in January after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, doubling its audience with the premiere, then set a new series high on Super Bowl Sunday. The series has become a weekly talking point that takes over trending topics on social media with each episode sparking new discourse, debate and memes, and now the finale is at hand.

Whether you want to get caught up with the entire series or just want to make sure you start the finale in time to keep up with the live tweets, where can you watch the show that has everyone talking? Read below for the details.

When Does the “Euphoria” Finale Air?

The Season 2 finale of “Euphoria” airs Sunday, Feb. 27, at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.

Where Is “Euphoria” Streaming?

If you don’t have HBO, you can watch “Euphoria” streaming on HBO Max.

What Time Are New Episodes Released on Streaming?

New episodes debut on streaming in tandem with their east coast air-time at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.

How Many Episodes Are in Season 2?

“Euphoria” Season 2 has eight episodes. The season premiered on Jan. 9, 2022, and the finale airs on Feb. 27.

Season 1 also had eight episodes, all of which are available to stream on HBO Max. Additionally, “Euphoria” had two specials between seasons, airing in Dec. 2020 and Jan. 2021, which are also available to watch on HBO and HBO Max.

Has “Euphoria” Been Renewed For Season 3?

Yes, “Euphoria” Season 3 is confirmed. The series was officially renewed for a third season on Feb. 4, 2022.

“Sam, Zendaya and the entire cast and crew of ‘Euphoria’ have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming said in a statement.

No Season 3 filming or release date details have been announced at this time.