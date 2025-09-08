“Monday Night Football” heads back to television screens for an all-new NFL season, and we’re here with all the details about when, where and how to watch.

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears will go head-to-head in the first “MNF” matchup of the 2025-26 football season. Both teams are sporting newcomers: The Vikings are sending their J.J. McCarthy out into the field and Ben Johnson starts his first year coaching with the Bears.

Plus, rapper Saweetie will serve as the program’s first-ever female music curator. There’s a lot in store. Check out all the viewing details below.

Kickoff between the Vikings and Bears is starts Monday, Sept. 8 at 5:15 p.m. PST.

Will it be broadcast on TV?

Yes, it will broadcast live on ABC and will also be available to watch on cable via ESPN.

Is it streaming?

Yes, “Monday Night Football” can be streamed via ESPN, NFL+ and ESPN Deportes.

Monday, Sept. 8

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears at 5:15 p.m. PST (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, Sept. 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans — 4 p.m. PST (ABC/ESPN)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders — 7 p.m. PST (ESPN)

Monday, Sept. 22

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens — 5:15 p.m. PST (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, Sept. 29

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins — 4:15 p.m. PST

Cincinnati Bengals vs Denver Broncos —5:15 p.m. PST (ABC)

Monday, Oct. 6

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars — 5:15 p.m. PST (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, Oct. 13

Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons — 4:15 PST (ESPN)

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders — 7:15 PT (ABC)

Monday, Oc. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions — 4 p.m. PST (ABC/ESPN)

Houston Texans vs Seattle Seahawks — 7 p.m. PST (ESPN+ EXCLUSIVE)

Monday, Oct. 27

Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs — 5:15 PST (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, Nov. 3

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys — 5:15 p.m. PST (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, Nov. 10

Philadelphia Eagles vs Green Bay Packers — 5:15 p.m. PST (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, Nov. 17

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders — 5:15 p.m. PST (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, Nov. 24

Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers — 5:15 p.m. PST (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 1

New York Giants vs. New England Patriots — 5:15 p.m. PST

Monday, Dec. 8

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers — 5:15 PST (ABC/ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 15

Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — 5:15 PST (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 22

San Francisco 49ers @ Indianapolis Colts — 5:15 p.m. PST (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 29

Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons — 5:15 p.m. PST (ESPN)

Where does the first game take place?

The first game kicks off on Chicago’s Soldier Field.