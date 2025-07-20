Where to Watch ‘Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special’

“Robot Chicken” is officially returning for its newest special “Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special” to celebrate its 20th anniversary. And of course, we’ve got all the details about when it hits TV screens.

When Seth Green and Matthew Senreich launched “Robot Chicken” on Adult Swim in 2005, it became an instant hit that fans stayed up late to watch. Between jokes targeting pop culture and Hollywood giants like Mario and Luigi and filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, “Robot Chicken” has stood the test of time as an adult animated classic.

“Robot Chicken” is executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, along with co-head writers Douglas Goldstein and Tom Root. Green and Senreich also write, voice and direct the award-winning series. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, also serve as executive producers.

Here’s everything you need to know about how, when and where to watch the new “Robot Chicken” special.

When does “Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special” come out?

The “Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special” premieres on Sunday, July 20 at 11:30 p.m. EST/PST.

Will “Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special” be streaming?

Yes, after it makes its premiere on Adult Swim, it will be available to stream the next day (Monday) on Max.

Who’s in the cast?

Some of the voice actors set to be featured in the special include Seth Green, Matthew Lilard, Katee Sackhoff, Michaela Watkins, Guy Fieri and more.

What’s “Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special” about?

Per Adult Swim “the latest installment, ‘The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special,’ follows the hapless Robot Chicken Nerd as he seeks self-discovery America’s way: going on reality shows! Will he find a 90 Day Fiancé – or end up Shark Week chum? With parodies of fan-favorite series from Discovery, Food Network, and TLC, the new special arrives on Adult Swim this summer.”

Watch the trailer