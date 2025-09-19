Where to Watch ‘Swiped’: Is Lily James’ New Movie in Theaters or Streaming?

The film tells the story of the founder of Bumble

Lily James in Swiped
"Swiped" (Hulu)

The world of dating was forever modernized by apps like Bumble and Tinder, but how exactly did those come to exist? Well, “Swiped” is here to tell you.

Directed and co-written by Rachel Lee Goldenberg, the film introduces viewers to Whitney Wolfe, played by Lily James. Wolfe is the woman who would go on to create these apps, specifically in an effort to help women in the dating scene.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the release date?

“Swiped” premiered at TIFF on Sept. 9, 2025, but went wide on Friday, Sept. 19.

Is it streaming?

It is indeed. You can watch “Swiped” now on Hulu.

Is “Swiped” in theaters?

No, the film is a streaming exclusive.

Is it based on a true story?

Yes, it is. “Swiped” tells the story of Whitney Wolfe (James), who founded the online dating platform Bumble, as well as Tinder, and became the youngest female self-made billionaire.

Watch the trailer

"Swiped" (Credit: 20th Century Studios/Hulu)
