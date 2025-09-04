Where to Watch ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’: Is the Horror Finale Streaming?

After more than a decade, the world of “The Conjuring” will end this week.

“The Conjuring” franchise has become a sprawling universe of loosely connected horror stories, including multiple sequels to the original 2013 film and a number of scary spin-offs along the way. Now, “The Conjuring: Last Rites” will bring the story of Ed and Lorraine Warren to its conclusion in one last paranormal fright fest.

But where can you watch “Last Rites” this weekend? Is the film streaming? What about the other “Conjuring” movies? Read on to find out.

When does “The Conjuring: Last Rites” come out?

“The Conjuring: Last Rites” will be released on Friday, Sept. 5.

Is it streaming?

No, “The Conjuring: Last Rites” is not yet streaming. The previous installment went straight to streaming due to early-pandemic changes to the theatrical window, but “Last Rites” will arrive exclusively in theaters. Since the film is distributed by Warner Bros., it will likely premiere on HBO Max sometime in the next few months.

What is “The Conjuring” franchise about?

Starting with 2013’s “The Conjuring” (directed by James Wan and written by twins Chad and Carey W. Hayes), the franchise claims to tell the true stories of real-life paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Warrens’ exploits influenced “The Amityville Horror” in much the same way as the “Conjuring” franchise.

Throughout the films, the married demon hunters come across a number of hauntings and possessions, using their skills, knowledge and Lorraine’s clairvoyance to help families and individuals rid themselves of supernatural danger. Along the way, they go against such demonic threats as Bathsheba Sherman, Valak, The Crooked Man and more — including some demons that get their own spin-offs.

Where can I watch all the films in the “Conjuring” universe?

While “The Conjuring: Last Rites” is the fourth film in the flagship “Conjuring” series, the franchise overall has at least nine entries in total (depending on what you count as canon). Aside from the main title, the franchise also includes three “Annabelle” entries — featuring the titular haunted doll — and two “The Nun” films.

There are also two additional films that feature characters from “The Conjuring” without explicitly being considered part of the “Conjuring” canon. “The Curse of La Llorona,” produced by Wan, has an appearance of Tony Amendola as Father Perez, a character previously seen in “Annabelle.” “Wolves at the Door,” another Warner Bros. film, features Eric Ladin as Detective Clarkin — also from “Annabelle.” Neither film was critically well-received.

Here’s where you can watch every “The Conjuring” (and “Conjuring”-adjacent) movie on streaming in release order (spoiler alert: most are on HBO Max):

“The Conjuring”

HBO Max

“Annabelle”

HBO Max

“The Conjuring 2”

HBO Max

“Wolves at the Door”

Hoopla

“Annabelle: Creation”

HBO Max

“The Nun”

HBO Max

“The Curse of La Llorona”

HBO Max

“Annabelle Comes Home”

HBO Max

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”

HBO Max

“The Nun II”

HBO Max, Hulu

What is “The Conjuring: Last Rites” about?

Believe it or not, “The Conjuring: Last Rites” sees Ed and Lorraine Warren investigate a spooky house when its family begins to fear something supernatural is afoot. As the Warrens continue the investigation, the extent of the haunting becomes clear, revealing a demonic entity behind the present chaos. This film is based on the real-life case of the Smurl Haunting, set in 1986.

Trailers for “Last Rites,” however, tease a full-circle moment in this franchise finale. As Ed and Lorraine investigate the haunting in question, they soon discover the guilty culprit to be the first demon they ever faced — one they were too young to dispose of properly. In this new film directed by Michael Chaves (who helmed “The Curse of La Llorona,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” and “The Nun II”), fans will see the Warrens at their beginning and, quite possibly, their end.

Watch the trailer for “The Conjuring: Last Rites”