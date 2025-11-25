The cast of the hit comedy “Everybody Loves Raymond” is headed back to TV screens for a reunion special titled “Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion.”

It’s been nearly three decades since CBS first invited audiences into the Barone family living room, and in the 90-minute special, the cast will discuss the experiences they had on the show over the course of its nine seasons, as well as feature never-before-seen outtakes.

In addition, the special will include a tribute to Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, who starred as Marie and Frank Barone.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch below.

When is the “Everybody Loves Raymond” reunion special?

The “Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion” will premiere on CBS on Monday, Nov. 24, from 5 p.m. PST to 6:30 p.m. PST.

Is the “Everybody Loves Raymond” reunion special streaming?

Yes, the “Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion” will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Premium plan subscribers will be able to stream the “Everybody Loves Raymond” reunion live and on-demand, while Essential (ad-supported plan) subscribers will only be able to stream the special on-demand the day after it airs.

Who will be featured in the “Everybody Loves Raymond” reunion special?

The reunion special will be hosted by Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal (aka, Phil of Netflix’s long-running tavel series “Somebody Feed Phil”) and will feature conversations with cast members Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten and Sullivan Sweeten.

What is the “Everybody Loves Raymond” reunion special about?

Here’s CBS’ description of the special: “The 90-minute special, hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal, looks back on the timeless show ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ which premiered on Sept. 13, 1996, and aired for nine seasons on CBS. Twenty years since the show’s finale episode, audiences are invited back to the recreated Barone living room for an unforgettable evening with America’s favorite family.”

Watch the “Everybody Loves Raymond” reunion special sneak peek