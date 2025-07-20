‘The Institute’ Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Streaming?

“The Institute” is the latest Stephen King adaptation to land on the small screen.

The series adapts the 2019 novel by the master of horror, which follows a teenager with a genius-level intellect and the ability to move things with his mind, who is abducted in the middle of the night and shipped off to The Institute. It’s a place where bad people run bad experiments on them to increase their abilities and use them.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the first season of MGM+’s “The Institute.”

When does “The Institute” Season 1 come out?

“The Institute” Season 1 premiered on Sunday, July 13.

How can I watch “The Institute” Season 1?

The first season of “The Institute” streams exclusively on MGM+. If you want to check out the new Stephen King series, you will need to get a subscription to the service.

If you want to give it a try first, the first episode is also available to stream for Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first two episodes of “The Institute” dropped together on Sunday, July 13. The remainder of the season will drop weekly on MGM+. Here is the full rundown of the new adaptation.

Episode 1: “The Boy” – July 13 Luke wakes up at The Institute, kidnapped by Ms. Sigsby, who claims he’ll be saving the world. Tim signs on as night knocker for the local cops.

Episode 2: “Shots for Dots” – July 13 Luke bonds with the others as he starts to plot his escape. Sigsby manages fallout from the security breach. Tim starts to look into The Institute.

Episode 3 – July 20

Episode 4 – July 27

Episode 5 – Aug. 3

Episode 6 – Aug. 10

Episode 7 – Aug. 17

Episode 8 – Aug. 24

What is “The Institute” Season 1 about?

The Stephen King adaptation follows a genius-level kid with mild telekinetic abilities who is abducted from his home in the middle of the night and placed in the titular institute and experimented on to have his powers used. While that’s happening, a former police officer takes a dead-end night knocker job to hide from his past and moves closer to a destined run-in with the institute. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Teen genius Luke Ellis wakes up in a strange place full of children who got there the same way he did, and who all, like him, possess unusual abilities. This is The Institute, run by the mysterious Ms. Sigsby.

“In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won’t last, as his story and Luke’s are destined to collide.”

Who is in “The Institute” Season 1 cast?

The series stars Joe Freeman as boy genius Luke Ellis and Ben Barnes as haunted cop Tim Jameison. They’re joined by Mary-Louise Parker as Ms. Sigsby, the person in charge of The Institute.

Others include Simone Miller, Julian Richings, Hannah Galway, Robert Joy and Fionn Laird.

Watch the trailer: