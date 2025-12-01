Where to Watch ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’

This year marks the 10th celebration

THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR – The 10th annual seasonal celebration will feature new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi. MONDAY, DEC. 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m.ET) on ABC. (Disney/Omark Reyes)

For those who are strict about when the Christmas season starts, the time has finally come. And you can ring in the season with the annual “Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular.”

Each year, Disney stars come together across each of the company’s U.S. resorts to celebrate the holidays, and this year is extra special, as it’s the 10th anniversary of the event. Hosted by “Dancing With the Stars” staple Derek Hough, the spectacular will feature musical performances from Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawai’i.

Here’s everything you need to know about 2025’s Disney holiday special.

What time does it start?

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” kicks off at 8 p.m. EST/PST on Dec. 1.

Is it streaming?

It will be, but if you want to watch it with everyone else in the country at the same time, you’ll have to watch it live on ABC. But yes, you can also stream it on Disney’s YouTube channel, Hulu and Disney+ beginning on Dec. 2.

Who’s performing this year?

In addition to hosting the special, Derek Hough will have two performances this year, of “We Need a Little Christmas” and “December.” You can see other performances below:

  • Aloe Blacc — “This Christmas”
  • Good Charlotte — “Fairytale of New York”
  • Coco Jones — “Silent Night”
  • Mariah the Scientist — “Santa Baby”
  • Bebe Rexha — “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”
  • Nicole Scherzinger — “O Holy Night”
  • Gwen Stefani — “Shake The Snow Globe”
  • Iam Tongi — “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride”
  • Trisha Yearwood — “My Favorite Things”

Watch the trailer

