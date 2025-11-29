White House Launches ‘Media Offender of the Week’ Website, Names Ellison-Owned CBS News

The White House put the David Ellison-owned, Bari Weiss-run CBS News on a “Media Offender of the Week” list for their coverage of President Donald Trump’s accusations of “sedition” against the “Democrat Six.”

The list was unveiled by the White House on Friday, which accused CBS News, along with The Boston Globe and The Independent, of misrepresenting the president’s reaction to Sen. Mark Kelly and company’s social media video telling members of the military that they could refuse illegal orders.

“The media misrepresented President Trump’s call for Members of Congress to be held accountable for inciting sedition by saying that he called for their ‘execution,’” the site stated.

The White House continued: “The Democrats and Fake News Media subversively implied that President Trump had issued illegal orders to service members. Every order President Trump has issued has been lawful. It is dangerous for sitting Members of Congress to incite insubordination in the United States’ military, and President Trump called for them to be held accountable.”

A spokesperson for CBS News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The “Media Offender of the Week” site then defended that Trump “has never issued an illegal order,” adding, “the Fake News knew that, but ran with the story anyway.”

The White House then provided a number of articles as examples for their allegations and noted that the “media misrepresents and exaggerates President Trump’s calls for Democrat accountability.”

Alyssa Vega (The Boston Globe), Andrew Feinberg (The Independent), Eric Garcia (The Independent) and Nancy Cordes (CBS News) were all called out directly by name.

Trump made headlines after calling Cordes a “stupid person” on Thursday. She had asked him about the vetting of the suspect in a Washington, D.C. shooting that killed a National Guardsman.

However, the inclusion of CBS News is still surprising, given Trump’s closeness with the Ellison family. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison is a vocal Trump supporter and his son David is now the CEO of Paramount Skydance, where the president has reportedly been pushing for a “Rush Hour 4.”

The Trump administration is also reportedly in favor of Paramount Skydance acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery.