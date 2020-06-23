White House Correspondents’ Dinner Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The dinner had been rescheduled to Aug. 29 but now will no longer happen this year

| June 23, 2020 @ 1:49 PM

Comedian Hasan Minhaj speaks at the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

The 2020 White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, White House Correspondents’ Association President Jonathan Karl said on Tuesday.

“After consultation with medical experts, government authorities and our own members, we’ve concluded that it is just not possible to put on the kind of dinner that promotes the best in journalism and allows our guests to comfortably and safely enjoy themselves,” Karl said in a note to WHCA members.

Also Read: Trump Contradicts White House Defense He Was Joking About Rolling Back Coronavirus Tests: 'I Don't Kid' (Video)

In the meantime, Karl said that the WHCA is working on creating a “virtual presentation that would allow us to salute award-winning journalism, toast an impressive group of scholarship winners, and still enjoy a few laughs.”

In April, the WHCA had originally rescheduled the dinner to Aug. 29, due to the pandemic, with Kenan Thompson as host and Hasan Minhaj as the featured entertainer.

13 Music Stars Who Slammed Trump for Using Their Songs at Campaign Rallies (Photos)

  • Getty Images
  • Pharrell Williams Corina Marie
  • Neil Young Getty Images
  • Prince Super Bowl Halftime Getty Images
  • 2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Adele
  • Mick Jagger The Rolling Stones 75th Birthday Getty Images
  • REM Michael Stipe Getty Images
  • elton john new england patriots super bowl 51 Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Brian May Queen Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Rihanna Harvard Humanitarian Award Youtube
  • tom petty Getty Images
1 of 14

From Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose to pop star Rihanna

Over the years, many musicians have publicly objected to having Donald Trump use their songs during his rallies and campaign events.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE