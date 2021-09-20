White House Lifts Travel Ban on Vaccinated Travelers From UK, EU, Others

The White House is set to announce on Monday that it would be lifting its travel ban on visitors from 33 different countries, including the UK and the European Union, if they are vaccinated, according to multiple media reports.

Any foreign nationals flying to or visiting the U.S. must be vaccinated against the coronavirus, as well as test negative, starting in early November. What vaccines will be allowed is currently unclear.

The news comes as the 76 United Nations General Assembly gathers in New York this week, with more than 100 world leaders traveling in to the country.

Currently, only American citizens or green card holders can enter the States if traveling from the UK or the EU, with some European countries criticizing the U.S. for maintaining the restrictions even for vaccinated travelers.

It’s potentially good news for film and TV productions looking to shoot overseas or at home. The news also comes as Anthony Fauci defended the FDA’s recent decision to not recommend booster shots against coronavirus in the general population, though he said that this decision is “not the end of the story.”

Last week, the U.S. passed 2,000 total deaths for the first time since February, rising 22% on average across the U.S.