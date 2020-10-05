White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive For COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday she tested positive for COVID-19.

“After testing negatively consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” she tweeted from her official account.

McEnany held a press briefing on Sunday without wearing a mask.

Her diagnosis comes days after President Donald Trump announced he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus. President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center Friday afternoon and has not yet been discharged.

A number of prominent Republicans tested positive before and after Trump announced his own diagnosis.

Other Republicans who have tested positive in the last week include Chris Christie, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway and top aide Hope Hicks.

