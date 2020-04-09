White House to Conduct Coronavirus Tests on All Journalists Covering Daily Briefing

All reporters covering Thursday’s coronavirus briefing will be tested for the virus, the White House announced.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the White House Medical Unit is going to conduct a COVID-19 test on all members of the press who plan to participate in today’s task force briefing, including correspondents, photographers and technicians. These test will be conducted with absolute privacy in a vacant office within lower press,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for the White House told TheWrap that the decision was made after an unidentified member of the White House press corps began experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms this week. The tests will be administered to “correspondents, photographers and technicians” attending Thursday’s briefing, the spokesperson said.

A White House pool report said that the results are expected to be delivered before the briefing begins, which has been delayed to 6 p.m. ET.

Last month, the WHCA implemented social distancing measures limiting the number of reporters allowed inside the briefing room. Last week, the association had even barred a reporter from a right-wing outlet because she had violated the social distancing rules; she eventually returned to the briefing room the next day after receiving a special invitation from then-Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Meanwhile, the White House has also required all journalists who will be stepping onto the property or entering a room with President Donald Trump to have their temperatures checked beforehand.