Carrie Coon Picks Out Her Favorite ‘White Lotus’ Meme About Her | Video

Yes, Carrie Coon has seen the memes of her in “The White Lotus,” and yes, she does have a favorite.

Stopping by “The Tonight Show” on Monday night, the actress simply laughed when Jimmy Fallon brought up the number of memes Season 3 of the HBO show inspired, noting that there are even birthday cards now that include Coon and her co-stars, Michelle Monaghan and Leslie Bibb.

But the one that stands out as her favorite comes from the scene where her character Laurie absolutely books it in the other direction when a shot rings out.

“Oh my gosh, my favorite one was, there was apparently a marathon being run, and there were signs that said ‘Run like Carrie Coon in The White Lotus,’” Coon recalled. “That was great.”

Fallon was also quick to remind viewers that Coon was actually a competitive runner in real life, at least in school. That said, the actress played down her speed in the scene just a little bit.

“You guys, you’re 10% faster on TV,” she joked. “It’s not as fast as it looks.”

Coon also noted that the U.S. track team promised to send her a jacket, which delighted her even more.

You can watch Carrie Coon’s full appearance on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.