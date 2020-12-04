Whitney Collings, who appeared on Season 3 of the Oxygen reality series “Bad Girls Club,” passed away this week, according to her mother. She was 33.

Linda Houghton Collings confirmed the news Friday in a Facebook post, saying, “I am completely broken and will never get over this. Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart.”

Collings died on Thursday in a hospital in her hometown of Boston, TMZ reported. The cause of death is not yet known.

A friend of Collings’ posted on Facebook about her passing as well and said, “I am completely heart broken Whitney Collings we have so many fun memories together.. Rest easy beautiful angel your with your dad now.”

As the show’s resident blue-collar Bostonian in the 2008 third season of “Bad Girls Club,” Collings captivated audiences with her quick wit and because she was never one to shy away from a throwdown. In fact, Collings was kicked off the show in its third season after one altercation got particularly nasty — she kicked fellow contestant Amber Meade in the face and was asked to leave the mansion.

Collings’ television credits are limited to the “Bad Girls Club.” She said in a 2009 interview that she was working on a film called “Summer of the Saint,” a mafioso drama where she’d appear as a character named Maria, but the movie never finished production. “Bad Girls Club” aired its last season in 2017.

In the same interview, Collings said she was glad to be a part of the show and said it was “an opportunity of a lifetime.” Giving advice to other aspiring reality TV personalities, Collings added, “Just be yourself. Don’t try to be anyone else or someone you are not. Casting directors know if you are acting.”