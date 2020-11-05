Entrepreneurs Whitney Port, Olivia Culpo, Alexis Ren, Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens and Lisa Price will join WrapWomen’s 2020 Power Women Summit, the largest annual gathering of women in media and entertainment. With the theme “Inclusion 360,” the event will take place virtually December 8-10.

The founders will take part in panel conversation moderated by Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry to discuss the successes, challenges and lessons from their entrepreneurial journeys. From fashion and beauty to e-commerce platforms and subscription services, attendees will learn how the innovative minds behind some of today’s top brands built rock solid businesses.

Whitney Port rose to fame on MTV’s “The Hills” and “The City.” Since then, Port founded a successful clothing line Whitney Eve and most recently launched collaborations with Rent the Runway and In Favor Of. Port also continues to share beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and parenting tips on WhitneyPort.com, her YouTube channel and her podcast “WITH WHIT.”

Olivia Culpo is a model, actor, entrepreneur and activist. She most recently collaborated with Macy’s to launch the collection, Culpos X INC. In response to COVID-19, Culpo parted with Express on their Express Together collection and also founded More than a Mask, a line of nonsurgical face masks, donating a portion of sales to Feeding America and Color of Change.

Alexis Ren is an entrepreneur, model and activist with a following of over 16 million strong. In 2017 she founded her own activewear line, Ren Active. This year, Ren launched two new projects – Future Prosperity, a regenerative lifestyle brand and e-commerce platform and Warriors, a female-driven online health and wellness community.

Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of FabFitFun, evolving the brand into one of the most-loved membership services that spans beauty, fashion, fitness and more. As editor-in-chief, Katie continues to oversee all of FabFitFun’s content including its magazine, video, online and social posts, and spearheads FabFitFun’s charity initiatives.

Lisa Price is the president and founder of Carol’s Daughter, a beauty brand that she started out of her Brooklyn kitchen in 1993. The company was acquired by L’Oréal in 2014 and has over 1,800 employees today. During the Obama administration, Price was appointed to the National Women’s Business Council, where she advised on issues facing female business owners.

Samantha Barry is the editor-in-chief of Glamour where she oversees content, development, and consumer experiences across the brand’s digital, social, video, and print verticals.In her role, Barry has also strengthened Glamour’s commitment to body positivity by showcasing size-inclusive brands and models across all channels.

Other confirmed speakers previously announced include chair of the Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality Anita Hill along with actors Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”), Storm Reid (“Euphoria”), Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons Why”) and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (“Never Have I Ever”), Alexxis Lemire (“The Half of It”), Kelly Marie Tran (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) and Genneya Walton (“#BlackAF”).

About Power Women Summit:

The Power Women Summit, presented by the WrapWomen Foundation, is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The Summit aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s all-virtual PWS provides three days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe – to promote “Inclusion 360,” this year’s theme.

