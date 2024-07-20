Whitney Rydbeck, Crash Test Dummy Ad Campaign Star and ‘Friday the 13th’ Actor, Dies at 79

Whitney Rydbeck, the actor and mime who played one of the original Crash Test Dummies in the “You Could Learn a Lot From a Dummy” seat-belt ads from the 1980s and ’90s, died Monday from complications related to prostate cancer. He was 79 years old.

Rydbeck also played a paintball victim in “Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI.” News of the actor’s death was shared by Tommy McLoughlin, who directed “Jason Lives.”

McLoughlin wrote on Instagram, “We lost not only a truly funny comedian and actor…but one of the most good hearted human beings I’ve ever known. God Bless You and Rest in Peace..Whitney Rydbeck. Our Loss is Heavens’ Gain.”

Rydbeck starred in more than 50 movies and TV shows. His credits include episodes of classics including “The Brady Bunch,” “Lassie,” “M*A*S*H” and “Highway to Heaven.”

Tony Reitano and Rydbeck played crash dummies Vince and Larry in a series of advertisements for seat belts that launched in the 1980s.

Whitney Rydbeck was born on March 13, 1945, in Los Angeles. He studied theater at Cal State Fullerton before he and McLoughlin joined the Richmond Shepard Mime Troupe. He was also a member of the L.A. Mime Company, which McLoughlin founded.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Clare.