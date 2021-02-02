andy jassy

Jassy during AWS re:Invent 2019 keynote

Who Is Andy Jassy, the New Amazon CEO Taking Over From Jeff Bezos?

by | February 2, 2021 @ 4:24 PM

Jassy has been at Amazon almost as long as Bezos, joining in 1997 as a marketing manager

Andy Jassy is about to inherit the keys to Jeff Bezos’ multibillion-dollar online retail kingdom, and with it a much bigger spotlight. But who is the man tasked to become just the second-ever CEO of Amazon?

For the first time in its 27-year history, it will be someone other than Bezos atop Amazon. On Tuesday, Bezos dropped the bombshell that he will transition to executive chairman and Amazon Web Services’ top exec taking over the whole company later this year. Jassy is expected to take over sometime between April and June.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

