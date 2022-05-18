‘Who Killed Biggie and Tupac?’ Part of 2022-2023 Discovery+ ID Programming Slate

ID and discovery+ have revealed their 2022-2023 true crime slate, which includes specials focusing on the murders of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur, and Gabby Petito.

In August, ID will take a look at the trial of brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez in “Mendendez Brothers: Misjudged?” as well as the deaths of two hip-hop stars in “Who Killed Biggie and Tupac?” (currently the show’s working title). Other programming includes “Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal,” and “The Killer Nanny” about the murder trial of British au pair Louise Woodward.

“We are thrilled to continuously innovate in the crime and justice space by challenging the traditional true crime storytelling format to create impactful, original programming across our ID linear network, discovery+ and podcasts that not only captivates audiences but illuminates figures, cases and forensic revelations that we know our fans care about,” Jason Sarlanis, president of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming, said in a statement. “That’s why I am so excited to unveil an incredible, expansive slate of programming that’s an impressive combination of fascinating new series and specials, countless hours of fresh episodes from our returning hit series, reboots of series that are near and dear to our ID Addicts, and new podcast content. We are delighted to bring our audiences even more of the content they love.”

“House of Hammer” (currently a working title), which looks into the “deeply troubling accusations leveled against Oscar-nominated actor Armie Hammer and the dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer family dynasty” will debut later this year.

New series coming later this year are “Murderer Next Door” and “Wild Wicked West” (another working title). “Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?” and “Disappeared,” the missing persons show, are being rebooted.

“Gabby Petito: An ID Murder Mystery” will air on ID as part of Domestic Violence Awareness month in October.

Returning shows are “American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda,” “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” “Undercover Undergage,” “Evil Lives Here,” “Reasonable Doubt,” “Murder Under the Friday Night Lights,” “People Magazine Investigates” and “On the Case with Paula Zahn.”