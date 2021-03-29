‘Who Killed Sara?’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Who Killed Sara?” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, with the second season of the drama set to premiere on May 19.

The 10-episode first season of the Spanish-language series launched March 24 on the streaming service. Per Netflix’s own daily “Top 10” list, “Who Killed Sara?” was the No. 2 title in the U.S. on Monday.

Here’s the official description for the first season of “Who Killed Sara?”: “Alex (Manolo Cardona), a man convicted of a crime he did not commit, is released after 18 years behind bars. Upon leaving, he only wants revenge on Rodolfo Lazcano (Alejandro Nones), the person responsible for the death for which he was sentenced. Things get complicated when Alex starts a sentimental relationship with Elisa (Carolina Miranda), the Lazcano’s youngest daughter, and when he discovers that Rodolfo is innocent and that someone else, who has skillfully kept in the shadows, was the true cause of his disgrace.”

The show stars Cardona as Alex, Ximena Lamadrid as the titular Sara, Miranda as Elisa, Claudia Ramírez as Mariana, Nones as Rodolfo, Luis Roberto Guzmán as Lorenzo, Ginés García Millán as Cesar, Eugenio Siller as Jose Maria “JM,” Leo Deluglio as Young Alex, Andrés Baida as Young Rodolfo, Ana Lucía Domínguez as Sofia, Polo Morín as Young JM, Fátima Molina as Clara, Héctor Jiménez as El Roy, Marco Zapata as Young El Roy, Juan Carlos Remolina as Sergio and Iñaki Godoy as Bruno.

New cast members for Season 2 of “Who Killed Sara?” include Matías Novoa, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Antonio de la Vega.

“Who Killed Sara?” is written by José Ignacio Valenzuela. Juan Uruchurtu produces the series for Perro Azul. Directors include “Leche” Ruiz, Carlos Bolado and Poncho Pineda.

See below for Netflix’s “Who Killed Sara?” Season 2 teaser, which revealed when the new episodes will drop.

