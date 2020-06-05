Ratings: ABC’s ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ Finale Tops Thursday
Fox’s “Labor of Love” definitely does not
Tony Maglio | June 5, 2020 @ 8:38 AM
Last Updated: June 5, 2020 @ 8:56 AM
ABC may not have struck gold with the latest return of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” but the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted led comeback ended pretty strongly.
Or at the very least, it’s no “Labor of Love.”
ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. The “Millionaire” finale at 8 p.m. posted a 0.9/6 and 6.6 million viewers. At 9, “Holey Moley” drew a 0.7/4 and 3.9 million viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 had a 0.6/4 and 3.6 million viewers.
For NBC, “Council of Dads” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.8 million viewers. At 9, “Blindspot” got a 0.3/2 and 2 million viewers. An NBC News special, “America in Crisis,” at 10 received a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers.
For Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 managed a 0.4/2 and 1.5 million viewers. At 9, “Labor of Love” settled for a 0.2/1 and 941,000 viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 479,000. “Burden of Truth” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 532,000 viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” got a 0.1/1 and 425,000 viewers.
