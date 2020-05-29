Ratings: ABC Tops Another Thursday as ‘Millionaire’ Rises, ‘Holey Moley’ Stays Steady

#TGIT, are we right? ABC won another Thursday outright thanks to its lineup of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” “Holey Moley” and “To Tell the Truth.”

Last night, “Millionaire” ticked up in Nielsen ratings, while the other two stayed steady with last week among adults 18-49. That’s pretty good these days.

Univision was able to match CBS for second place in the key demo last night, when Telemundo tied with NBC and Fox for fourth.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.9/6 and 6.1 million viewers. “Holey Moley” at 9 p.m. drew a 0.8/5 and 4 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “To Tell the Truth” received a 0.7/4 and 3.7 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 4.2 million, Univision was fourth with 1.5 million.

For CBS, between reruns, “Man With a Plan” at 8:30 p.m. had a 0.6/4 and 5 million viewers. At 9:30 p.m., “Broke” got a 0.6/4 and 4.5 million viewers. Another repeat followed.

NBC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.1 million, Fox was fifth with 1.4 million and Telemundo was sixth with 854,000.

For NBC, “Council of Dads” at 8 p.m. had a 0.4/3 and 2.7 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “Blindspot” got a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million viewers. A rerun followed.

For Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “Labor of Love” got a 0.3/2 and 1.1 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 496,000. “Burden of Truth” at 8 p.m. managed a 0.1/1 and 545,000 viewers. At 9 p.m., “In the Dark” settled for a 0.1/0 and 448,000 viewers.