Whoopi Goldberg Joins Italian Soap Opera in Recurring Role: ‘I Know It’s a Crazy Idea’

Whoopi Goldberg was absent from “The View” this week while she was accepting an award in Italy for her memoir “Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me.” But while there, she also revealed that she’s joining an Italian soap opera.

In a Friday Instagram post, “The View” host and Oscar-winning actress revealed that she’s joining the cast of “Un Posto Al Sole,” a foreign language soap opera that celebrates its 30th anniversary next year. She is set to have a recurring role in “a few episodes” of the show in 2026. The series is broadcast in Italian on the country’s Rai 3 network.

“They know it’s a crazy idea. I know it’s a crazy idea,” she said. “But, what a wonderful thing to do. I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited.”

Watch the reveal below:

Golberg conceded that her Italian is “not perfect,” but she and the team have “worked it out.” The show is entirely spoken in Italian, so it remains unclear if her character will also speak fluently, or speak English.

“Ciao! See you on TV!” she said.

Goldberg has long frequented Italy, even developing a friendship with Pope Francis before his death, and regularly vacationed there during time off from “The View.”

A representative for “The View” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s inquiry of whether filming “Un Posto Al Sole” will conflict with filming for the ABC talk show.

You can watch Goldberg full announcement in the video above.