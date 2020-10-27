Go Pro Today

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Jared Kushner’s Comments About Blacks: ‘Like a Fart in a Dust Storm’ (Video)

A clip of the president’s son-in-law voicing his opinion on “Fox and Friends” went viral Monday

| October 27, 2020 @ 9:36 AM

Whoopi Goldberg went off on Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner during Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” calling him out for comments he made last night about Black Americans’ desire for success.

“Boy am I getting tired of hearing this crap from people who don’t know anything about what’s going on,” Goldberg said at the top of the segment.

After hearing from co-hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and guest-host Bari Weiss, Goldberg closed the segment with a rant about what she’d like to stay to Kushner.

“Here’s what is wrong for me. If you want people to stop bitching about stuff, then do something about it. You want people to stop saying ‘Hey, stop shooting us,’ then stop shooting us! You want to understand what’s going on in the Black community, ask the white folks that are marching with all these Black Lives Matter kids, ’cause they’re saying, ‘We get it, why don’t you?'” Goldberg said.

“When you talk about what you’re going to do for the Black community, don’t tell me you’re going to pass this law or that law, because you had an opportunity to do that. What I want you to do is I want you to address the issues. If you address the issues then I’ll have some faith. When you do this, this is like a fart in a dust storm. It’s gone,” she added.

Kushner made the inflammatory comments during an appearance on the Fox News morning show “Fox and Friends” on Monday.

“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” he said. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

Watch Goldberg go off on Kushner at the 1:29 mark in “The View” clip above.

Heading into the fifth season of "This Is Us," the only thing Pearson-family fans can rely on more than the fact that they're sure to get at least one twist or turn when they tune in each week is that they are definitely going to shed at least one -- and usually more -- tear per episode. Ahead of the NBC family drama's Season 5 premiere Tuesday, TheWrap has rounded up the show's biggest tearjerker moments -- both good and bad -- so far. Obviously, spoilers ahead.

