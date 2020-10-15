Whoopi Goldberg Tells Joy Behar ‘Don’t Flip Out’ Over Election Worries (Video)

Whoopi Goldberg issued words of caution to her fellow “View” co-host Joy Behar on Thursday’s episode, urging her not to “flip out” over her election fears.
“I am worried about this election now. It looks like Biden is going to pull it off, but people should not get complacent,” Behar told her co-hosts during a discussion about the president’s upcoming NBC town hall held at the same time as his opponent Joe Biden’s on ABC.
“The ratings will probably go to the stable genius because people prefer to watch train wreck rather than, say, a course in civics,” she said, adding that she believes “NBC is all in for Trump as they were with ‘The Apprentice,'” and that “If they really want to do the show, should put in a laugh track because that is what watching Trump has become — a comedy show. But unfortunately, people are dying.”
Behar continued to lament “the end of democracy” should Trump get reelected.
“It’s the end of this country, four more years of this. I believe that,” she said. “Especially if [Republicans] own the Supreme Court, and, God forbid, they take the senate again. We’re doomed. People have to go out there and vote.”
But Goldberg interrupted her at the tail end of her rant to urge her to keep her cool.
“Don’t flip out,” she said. “Don’t let yourself do that.”
10 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'The Con' to 'Connecting...' (Photos)
Fall is the big time for broadcast, when NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox traditionally debut their most promising new dramas and comedies in hopes of kicking off the Nielsen season strong. And though there are far fewer freshman shows airing in the time of corona, the Big 4 have managed to roll out some new series (and a few acquired titles that are new to them) over the last few weeks. Click through our gallery to see how fall 2020's new series rank by premiere viewership, and check back to see the results change as more shows debut.
Rank: 10 Show: "Manhunt: Deadly Games"* Net: CBS Total Viewers: 1.570 million
*"Manhunt: Deadly Games" previously aired on Spectrum Originals earlier this year. But either way, this tally is a death sentence.
CBS
Rank: 9 Show: "Cosmos: Possible Worlds"* Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.582 million
*"Cosmos: Possible Worlds" first aired on Nat Geo Channel before making its way to broadcast television. Perhaps it should have stayed on cable.
Fox
Rank: 8 Show: "Connecting..." Net: NBC Total Viewers: 1.646 million Didn’t really connect with all that many people.
NBC
Rank: 7 Show: "neXt" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.768 million
Nah, next.
Fox
Rank: 6 Show: "The Con" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.282 million
ABC
Rank: 5 Show: "Filthy Rich" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 2.871 million
Off to kind of a poor start.
Fox
Rank: 4 Show: "L.A's Finest"* Net: Fox Total Viewers: 2.881 million
*"L.A.'s Finest" Season 1 already ran on Spectrum, so these numbers are...fine.
Fox
Rank: 3 Show: "Emergency Call" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.267 million Not "9-1-1," but this will do.
ABC
Rank: 2 Show: "I Can See Your Voice" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.457 million
We can see the "Masked Singer" bump this Ken Jeong-hosted competition is getting.
FOX
Rank: 1 Show: "The Weakest Link" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 6.067 million. The strongest of the bunch -- so far.
NBC
