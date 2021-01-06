It’s been all of three days since “The View’s” lone dissenting Republican voice, Meghan McCain, returned from maternity leave, and Whoopi Goldberg has already reached her wit’s end.

The daytime talk show welcomed Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock on Wednesday to congratulate the Democrat on winning a seat in the Georgia run-off elections. But McCain was the only person at the virtual table with a frown on her face.

One Twitter user uploaded a clip of McCain pushing back on Rev. Warnock’s answer to her question, which she apparently found unsatisfactory. The clip doesn’t include McCain’s original question, but it does catch the epic aftermath of her attempt to ask it again.

“Senator, I understand that. I’m just asking you a direct question,” McCain said to Warnock before Goldberg, whose job is to moderate the conversation, tried to stop her.

After first trying to politely get a word in edgewise over McCain, Goldberg angrily shouted, “Hey, listen!”

“We’re going to say thanks to the Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock and we will be right back. Thank you for coming back sir,” Goldberg said with a pronounced eye roll at McCain.

Warnock, smiling with amusement, said, “Great to be on ‘The View!'”

On Tuesday’s episode, McCain got into a fight with co-host Joy Behar, promoting Behar to exclaim that she did not miss McCain at all during her several month-long maternity leave. Unfortunately for McCain, the louder half of the internet seems to have sided with Behar.

The source of McCain’s sourness is likely the fact that Warnock’s win puts the Democratic party one step closer to overtaking the Senate majority — and his fellow Georgia Democrat, John Ossoff, is currently in the lead to win the party another seat as well.

Watch Goldberg and McCain’s fiery interaction below.

Looks like Whoopi has already had enough of Meghan McCain this morning. #TheView pic.twitter.com/0q3b0phtI1 — Kennedy (@kennedy_donahue) January 6, 2021