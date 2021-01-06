Go Pro Today

Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off Meghan McCain During Interview With Senator-Elect Warnock: ‘Hey, Listen!’ (Video)

It’s McCain’s third day back on “The View” and tensions are already high

| January 6, 2021 @ 11:01 AM
Whoopi Goldberg The View

Photo: ABC

It’s been all of three days since “The View’s” lone dissenting Republican voice, Meghan McCain, returned from maternity leave, and Whoopi Goldberg has already reached her wit’s end.

The daytime talk show welcomed Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock on Wednesday to congratulate the Democrat on winning a seat in the Georgia run-off elections. But McCain was the only person at the virtual table with a frown on her face.

One Twitter user uploaded a clip of McCain pushing back on Rev. Warnock’s answer to her question, which she apparently found unsatisfactory. The clip doesn’t include McCain’s original question, but it does catch the epic aftermath of her attempt to ask it again.

Also Read: 'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Claps Back at Meghan McCain: 'I Did Not Miss You' (Video)

“Senator, I understand that. I’m just asking you a direct question,” McCain said to Warnock before Goldberg, whose job is to moderate the conversation, tried to stop her.

After first trying to politely get a word in edgewise over McCain, Goldberg angrily shouted, “Hey, listen!”

“We’re going to say thanks to the Senator-elect Rev. Raphael Warnock and we will be right back. Thank you for coming back sir,” Goldberg said with a pronounced eye roll at McCain.

Also Read: 'The View': Meghan McCain Rips Trump's Georgia Call: 'He's Pissed That He's Irrelevant' (Video)

Warnock, smiling with amusement, said, “Great to be on ‘The View!'”

On Tuesday’s episode, McCain got into a fight with co-host Joy Behar, promoting Behar to exclaim that she did not miss McCain at all during her several month-long maternity leave. Unfortunately for McCain, the louder half of the internet seems to have sided with Behar.

The source of McCain’s sourness is likely the fact that Warnock’s win puts the Democratic party one step closer to overtaking the Senate majority — and his fellow Georgia Democrat, John Ossoff, is currently in the lead to win the party another seat as well.

Watch Goldberg and McCain’s fiery interaction below.

8 Ways 'Jeopardy!' Legend Alex Trebek Made the World a Better Place (Photos)

  • Alex Trebek: 8 Ways the Late 'Jeopardy!' Host Made the World a Better Place (Photos)
  • alex trebek Getty Images
  • Alex Trebek Cheers Photo credit: NBC
  • James Holzhauer Alex Trebek Jeopardy Jeopardy Prods.
  • Alex and Jean Trebek ABC News
  • Alex Trebek Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
  • Alex Trebek Sony Pictures Television
  • Alex Trebek Jeopardy ABC
  • 'Jeopardy!' to Remember Alex Trebek With Two Weeks of 'Around the World' Episodes Starting Monday Getty Images
1 of 9

As the late host’s final episodes air this week, we present highlights via Lisa Rogak’s biography

This week, the very last "Jeopardy!" episodes hosted by the late great Alex Trebek before he died Nov. 8 are airing on TV. To remember the beloved longtime host, here are eight ways Trebek made the world a better place, courtesy of Lisa Rogak's biography, "Who Is Alex Trebek?", out now from Macmillan Publishers.

View In Gallery

Related Content