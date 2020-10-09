Go Pro Today

How Whoopi Goldberg Updated Mother Abigail for 2020’s ‘The Stand': ‘She Couldn’t Be the Magic Negro’ (Video)

“That was fine 40 years ago, but she had to be a real person,” Goldberg said in the show’s virtual panel at New York Comic-Con

| October 9, 2020 @ 11:57 AM Last Updated: October 9, 2020 @ 11:59 AM

Whoopi Goldberg made some modern updates to her 108-year-old character Mother Abigail in CBS All Access’s limited series “The Stand,” saying she has made her more reflective of the times in which we now live.

“She couldn’t be the magic Negro,” Goldberg said in Friday’s virtual New York Comic-Con panel for “The Stand,” the upcoming adaptation based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name originally published in 1978.

“That was fine 40 years ago, but she had to be a real person. She had to be much — you had to be able to feel her, you had to know her. You had to understand where she was coming from, why she made the choices she made. How she thought she was supposed to do things,” she explained.

Also Read: 'The Stand' Trailer: It's Alexander Skarsgard vs Whoopi Goldberg in CBS All Access Limited Series (Video)

“I needed her not to be the little old Black lady who has all the information. She doesn’t. She’s hopeful that she’s right, but she’s not positive. She’s told everybody where to come, how to meet her — but now what? And then God stops communicating. It becomes this whole other conversation in her head. But her exterior is, ‘Listen, I got this. Trust me.'”

Mother Abigail’s advanced age and what era she would have come from in King’s novel wasn’t on her mind while making the series, Goldberg noted.

“We’re not in the ’70s. The world of Mother Abigail in the ’70s minus the 100 [years] would be very different, I think, than now,” she said. “So what Mother Abigail recognizes is that change comes all the time; it’s a constant. It’s the one thing that you always know is going to be there. So when she is sort of awakened in her divineness, when it comes, she’s like, ‘OK, this is what I’m supposed to do. And then she forgets she’s not God; she’s the messenger.”

Also Read: 'Cuties' Director Blames Poster for Right-Wing Attacks: 'People Judged Without Understanding the Real Message'

That said, Goldberg is clear on the significance of power in the story and the effect it can have.

“It’s something that happens to people. Power can sometimes make your mind think that you’re in charge, and that’s kind of the thing she has to figure out. ‘How do I do this and not make it about me leading the people, but make it about me, through God, leading the people where they need to go?'”

Speaking about the show’s central villain, Randall Flagg, A.K.A. The Dark Man, played by Alexander Skarsgård, Goldberg added, “That’s very different from the person she’s going up against, because he does think he’s God.”

Watch the full video of the panel above.

20 Unscary Horror Movies, Starting With Jennifer Aniston's 'Leprechaun' (Photos)

  • 20 Un-Scary Horror Films
  • Maximum Overdrive De Laurentiis Entertainment Group
  • leprechaun jennifer aniston Trimark Picutres
  • Columbia Pictures
  • anaconda Columbia Pictures
  • Urban Legend TriStar Pictures
  • Phantoms-1998 Miramax Films
  • psycho 1998 Universal Pictures
  • BookofShadows Artisan Entertainment
  • thir13en ghosts Warner Bros. Pictures
  • SECRET WINDOW, Johnny Depp, John Turturro, 2004, (c) Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection Columbia Pictures
  • Warner Bros. Pictures
  • Cursed Miramax Films
  • The wickerman Nicolas Cage Warner Bros. Pictures
  • mark_wahlberg__zooey_deschanel_the_happening_movie_image_l 20th Century Fox
  • Mirrors 20th Century Fox
  • Paranormal Activity 2 Paramount Pictures
  • wolfman Universal Pictures
  • slenderman Sony Pictures Releasing
  • Truth Or Dare Lucy Hale Universal Pictures
  • The Nun Warner Bros. Pictures
1 of 21

Even Stephen King couldn’t make his lone directorial effort scream-worthy

The Halloween season is the best time to binge-watch frightening and down right disturbing movies. But there are also some horror films that -- without meaning to -- might just make you laugh, or grimace, because they fail to scare. Here are 23 horror movies that probably won't make you scream. 

View In Gallery

Related Content