Whoopi Goldberg and the ladies of “The View” suffered a mild case of the giggles during Monday’s episode after co-host Joy Behar pointed out that a Trump rally recently got caught jamming out to a rather iconic Celine Dion song.

“Did anybody notice that they’re playing, during these rallies that he’s doing, they’re playing the theme from ‘The Titanic?” Behar said with a laugh.

Behar was referring to the Trump rally that took place Sunday in Hickory, North Carolina, during which CNN captured audio of Celine Dion’s theme song “My Heart Will Go On” playing in the background.

Also Read: 'The View': Nobody Scares Whoopi Goldberg in Spooky-Cute Halloween Skit (Video)

Goldberg, who serves as moderator on the daytime political talk show, simply could not hide her glee.

“I didn’t hear it, but that just made me happy,” she said. “The irony is just magnificent.”

“That does not bode well for anyone,” added co-cost Sara Haines.

“Exactly, but they don’t even realize it. He doesn’t realize this. Either he didn’t see the movie or he doesn’t realize, it’s the biggest joke.”

“Never let go, Joy! Never let go!” Haines joked.

Also Read: Trump COVID-19 Adviser Scott Atlas Apologizes for Interview With Kremlin-Funded RT Network

The CNN news anchor and field reporter covering the rally couldn’t hide their surprise when the song started playing, either.

“I do believe I hear the theme song from ‘The Titanic’ playing behind you as well,” the anchor said in the clip posted to Twiter. “Sort of a weird moment going on as we discuss the politics of this home stretch here.”

Watch “The View” co-hosts cackle over the moment above.