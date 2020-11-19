One of the hot topics on Thursday morning’s episode of “The View” was the recent spike in COVID-19 deaths across America, and Whoopi Goldberg says the blame rests squarely on the shoulders of Donald Trump.

It’s been a few days since the sitting president became the subject of heated discussion on the daytime political talk show, but now that the death toll in the U.S. has surpassed 250,000, fingers began pointing once again at the current regime.

“All those people who now have the virus who don’t make it from now until January 20th — this blood is on his hands,” Goldberg said. “This isn’t like he’s sitting around thinking, ‘How can I help?’ He’s sitting around doing nothing. He’s doing nothing, and he knows what he needs to do and he’s not doing it — and neither are these Republicans.”

Also Read: 'The View' Rips Lindsey Graham Over Georgia Vote Count Pressure: 'That's a Crime' (Video)

Trump has often been criticized for his handling of the pandemic, from holding campaign rallies with thousands of maskless supporters to falsely claiming to be “immune” to the virus after contracting it in October. Despite Joe Biden having been declared President-Elect earlier this month, Trump continues to deny the results and his administration refuses to begin the peaceful transition of power.

Goldberg also reflected on Trump’s stubbornness and that state of the country Thursday.

“I don’t know when America turned into this particular version of America, but I gotta tell you, I don’t like it,” she said. “We’ve always had conversations where you don’t agree with people, but I’ve never seen a president that didn’t care whether people lived or died, and it’s very clear. And because he’s like that, now these other republicans seem to be following — not all of them, but a bunch of them — seem to be following the same mandate that it doesn’t matter. All that matters is their party. This is a new America. I don’t know how you deal with it, because it’s not based in reality, and that’s kind of freaky.”

Watch the clip above.