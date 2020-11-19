One of the hot topics on Thursday morning’s episode of “The View” was the recent spike in COVID-19 deaths across America, and Whoopi Goldberg says the blame rests squarely on the shoulders of Donald Trump.
It’s been a few days since the sitting president became the subject of heated discussion on the daytime political talk show, but now that the death toll in the U.S. has surpassed 250,000, fingers began pointing once again at the current regime.
“All those people who now have the virus who don’t make it from now until January 20th — this blood is on his hands,” Goldberg said. “This isn’t like he’s sitting around thinking, ‘How can I help?’ He’s sitting around doing nothing. He’s doing nothing, and he knows what he needs to do and he’s not doing it — and neither are these Republicans.”
Trump has often been criticized for his handling of the pandemic, from holding campaign rallies with thousands of maskless supporters to falsely claiming to be “immune” to the virus after contracting it in October. Despite Joe Biden having been declared President-Elect earlier this month, Trump continues to deny the results and his administration refuses to begin the peaceful transition of power.
Goldberg also reflected on Trump’s stubbornness and that state of the country Thursday.
“I don’t know when America turned into this particular version of America, but I gotta tell you, I don’t like it,” she said. “We’ve always had conversations where you don’t agree with people, but I’ve never seen a president that didn’t care whether people lived or died, and it’s very clear. And because he’s like that, now these other republicans seem to be following — not all of them, but a bunch of them — seem to be following the same mandate that it doesn’t matter. All that matters is their party. This is a new America. I don’t know how you deal with it, because it’s not based in reality, and that’s kind of freaky.”
Watch the clip above.
8 Actors Who Lied About Starring in Marvel and DC Roles, From Paul Rudd to Jason Momoa (Photos)
Non-disclosure agreements contractually prohibits actors from discussing their casting in Marvel or DC Movies, let alone confirming it with news outlets. Here are the 8 actors who lied about their roles in superhero movies.
Paul Rudd When Paul Rudd was asked in 2013 if he was playing Ant-Man for Marvel Studios, Rudd very coyly said that it was “It's all rumor, man”. He followed up by saying that he knew nothing about the role.
Tatiana Maslany Tatiana Maslany recently denied being in talks to star in Marvel Studios upcoming Disney+ series “She-Hulk” to the Sudbury Star saying, "“That actually isn’t a real thing and it’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not — I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately.”
Benedict Cumberbatch In 2014 at the Penguins of Madagascar Comic Con panel, Benedict Cumberbatch said, “That’s a joke, I’m not Doctor Strange”. During that same con he responded he was too busy playing Hamlet. Cumberbatch would be announced as the Sorcerer Supreme months later.
Brie Larson In 2016, a month before officially being announced as Captain Marvel at Comic Con, Brie Larson told a reporter when asked about the role, "Who is Captain Marvel?"
Jonathan Majors When "Lovecraft Country" break out Jonathan Majors was asked by Jimmy Fallon if he is playing Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man 3," Majors played coy and responded, "Man, I heard the same thing, bro."
Joaquin Phoenix When Joaquin Phoenix was asked by a reporter if he was going to star in the movie that would garner him an Oscar for playing the Joker, Phoenix said, "“What movie about the Joker?” “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”
Marion Cotillard In 2011, when asked by MTV at the premiere of "Contagion" if she was playing Talia Al Ghul, a character from the Batman comics in "The Dark Knight Rises,", Cotillard answered, ""Well, actually, it was not based off of a character in the comic.”
Jason Momoa Jason Momoa actually admitted to Jimmy Kimmel he had to lie about playing Aquaman for "four to five years" because "they wanted it to be a secret."
1 of 9
TheWrap takes a look at superhero movie actors who denied being in talks to star in either Marvel or DC Movies (although they really are)
Non-disclosure agreements contractually prohibits actors from discussing their casting in Marvel or DC Movies, let alone confirming it with news outlets. Here are the 8 actors who lied about their roles in superhero movies.