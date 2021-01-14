Credit: Netflix

Why Streamers May Prefer a Hit TV Series to a Hit Movie

by | January 14, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“It’s the amount of time that eyeballs are on a movie vs. a television series,” entertainment attorney Vanessa Roman says

Netflix this week announced a new star-studded slate of feature filns for 2021, including at least 70 titles as part of its plan to draw in subscribers with at least one movie every week. While this bold move suggests a strategic decision to lure and keep subscribers, some entertainment industry watchers suggest that a hit TV series — more so than a movie — may bring a streaming service more bang for its buck.

“It’s the amount of time that eyeballs are on a movie vs. a television series,” said Vanessa Roman, an entertainment partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. “In the streamers’ eyes, all that matters is (what) turns into eyeballs.”

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Capitol mob costumes and Marvel

How Marvel Went From ‘Nazi-Punching Comic Universe’ to Symbol of Capitol Rioters
resident prodigal son season premieres

Ratings: ‘The Resident’ and ‘Prodigal Son’ Season Premieres Land Fox in 3-Way Tie for 2nd Place
Marvel TV Films 2021

Inside Marvel Boss Kevin Feige’s 2021 Content Blitz – in Theaters and Streaming

Tech Talk With Sean Burch and Alex Kantrowitz: How Parler Crackdown Could Make ‘Life Miserable’ for Amazon, Google | PRO Video
The Bachelor

Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Slips From Record-Low Season Premiere, Still Tops Monday
SPAC Kevin Mayer, Shaquille, Ciara, Peter Guber

Leaders of the SPAC: Why Hollywood Is Hot for Blank-Check Companies
Gari Askew/The CW

The CW’s Critics Choice Super Awards Earn Not-So-Super 0.0 Rating
Hollywood production insurance COVID

What Exactly Does a Hollywood COVID Compliance Officer Do?
assault on democracy constitution

The Crisis Our Democracy Faces Isn’t Just Trump – It’s Also Unfettered Social Media
streaming

4 Predictions for Digital Advertising in 2021 | PRO Insight
Roku

Inside Roku’s Quibi Deal – and the Streaming Platform’s Surprise Content Play