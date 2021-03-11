Getty Images

Why CBS and Turner Have 900 Million Reasons to Welcome Back March Madness

by | March 11, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

CBS Sports chief Sean McManus not worried about sports’ pandemic-era TV declines

CBS and Turner have many reasons to be glad that March Madness is returning this year. Roughly 900 million reasons.

Following a lost year when the NCAA’s annual spring tournament became the first big sports casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic last March, the competition returns next Thursday with some pandemic-era tweaks: games played in just one state (Indiana) and a slightly different broadcast schedule.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

