Why COVID-19 Safety Protocols Are Here to Stay – For Now – on Hollywood Sets

by | April 15, 2021 @ 7:05 PM

“We know there’s been a more infectious variant spreading in California for months, and we don’t know if more are on the way,” one individual with knowledge says

While COVID-19 vaccines are becoming widely available and California Gov. Gavin Newsom has set a goal to end most COVID-19 business regulations by mid-June, Hollywood’s guilds and studios aren’t expected to start phasing out industry safety protocols.

Since film and TV shoots resumed last September after months on pause, they have operated under a “Return-to-Work Agreement” made between the guilds and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the studios in all labor discussions. That agreement, which has a scheduled April 30 expiration date, codified safety protocols compiled by the unions in the “Safe Way Forward” report after weeks of discussions with epidemiologists and provided worker protections, such as a guaranteed 10 days of sick leave for any worker who tests positive.

