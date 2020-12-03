Why Discovery+ Won’t be Hurt as Late Arrival to the Streaming Wars

by | December 3, 2020 @ 9:54 AM

When it debuts next year, it will be the ninth major direct-to-consumer offering

Discovery is finally getting on the streaming train, rolling out its own all-in-one service early next year. Are they too late?

The non-fiction programming powerhouse is a late comer to the high-stakes streaming after years of opting to dip its toe in the water rather with smaller, niche services like Food Network Kitchen. That’s largely because Discovery, which specializes in non-fiction and unscripted programming, had been much more immune to the erosion of the cable TV bundle. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has taken a more hardline stance against the over-saturation of streaming bundles.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

