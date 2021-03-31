Ari Emanuel Endeavor

Getty Images

Why Does Ari Emanuel Think Endeavor Can IPO This Time?

by and | March 31, 2021 @ 6:42 PM

Since the last IPO was scuttled in 2019, profits tanked, losses grew, 2020 wrecked a major part of their business and entertainment is still pretty shaky

Endeavor’s scuttled IPO in 2019 was a rare loss for its high-profile CEO Ari Emanuel, who found out the hard way that pitching investors is not the same as wooing a new celebrity client.

Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic bludgeoned the Hollywood talent representation and live event conglomerate’s bottom line throughout 2020. Yet despite coming off a year of falling profits and rising debt — and a live events business still facing a painful recovery — Emanuel is back for Round 2 with Wall Street.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Amoeba Music Hollywood

New Location, Same Amoeba Music? Fans Hope Iconic Store Keeps Rockin’ That ‘Funky Vibe’

Ari Emanuel Made $14 Million-Plus in 2020, When Endeavor Lost $600 Million
POOCH PERFECT

Good, Dog: ABC’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Premiere Wins 8 PM in TV Ratings
Top Chef - Season 18

How ‘Top Chef’ Adapted for a New Season Despite a Pandemic, Wildfires and Portland Unrest
georgia boycott

Why Hollywood Isn’t So Quick to Boycott Georgia Despite That New Restrictive Voting Law
NFL

3 Takeaways From NFL’s Move to a 17-Game Regular Season
nxt aew dynamite

Why WWE Pulled ‘NXT’ Off Wednesday Nights
Mika Brzezinski

MSNBC Ekes Out First Quarterly Win in Total-Day Viewers, But Fox News Wins All of March

The CW’s ‘Bulletproof’ Finale Gets Blown Away in TV Ratings

Inside Hollywood’s Rush to Cash in on NFTs
Cherries Wild

Fox’s ‘Cherries Wild’ Finale Gets Wildly Bad Ratings