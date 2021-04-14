Oscars statue blue

Photo credit: Getty Images

Why Oscars Remain Big Money for ABC Despite Expected Record-Low Audience

by | April 14, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Fading awards show still brings in millions for the Disney-owned network

When the Oscars take place next Sunday, it’s pretty much a guarantee the 2021 show will suffer the same fate that has bedeviled award show siblings in the last year: Record-low viewership that is down catastrophically from the year before.

And yet, the Academy Awards remain incredibly valuable to ABC, with the network charging advertisers around $2 million per spot, according to Variety. (The network has not responded to TheWrap’s request for comment on the price.)

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

