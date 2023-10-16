Inside the Breakdown of SAG-AFTRA and Studio Talks – A Threat Leads to a Walkout | Exclusive

Instead of a 1% levy on all streaming revenue, the guild wanted a $1 per subscriber per year fee. The studios balked

Sharon Waxman
(left) Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav, NBCUniversal's Donna Langley, Disney's Bob Iger, Netflix's Ted Sarandos and SAG-AFTRA's Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland (Credit: Getty Images)
It shouldn’t have come to this. After five meetings over 10 days between four of Hollywood’s top CEOs and the leaders of the Screen Actors Guild, it was supposed to be down to the wire for a deal. 

Instead, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher touched a frayed nerve with the CEOs, principally Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, according to multiple insiders who spoke to TheWrap. 

The guild had returned to the negotiating room at SAG headquarters in West Hollywood with a new ask: Instead of demanding a 1% levy on all streaming revenue, the guild was demanding a flat $1 per subscriber, per year fee. 

This was an unusual first-dollar revenue share regardless of profit or any individual contributions to the success of any show, much less a company. The money would go to the guild itself rather than individual actors on any show — and the union would decide how to distribute. 

The CEOs had already rejected the idea of revenue sharing in principle as untenable for their business model. But in their view, it was back. 

“On what basis would you do that?” Zaslav pressed. 

Drescher deflected. “Think how much better actors’ lives will be,” she said. 

And she said what the CEOs took to be a threat: that if she did not get this benefit for her members, it would be back to the strike lines for all. SAG-AFTRA has been on the picket lines since the strike began, but the threat seemed to indicate a robust showing along the lines of the vociferous presence of WGA members throughout the summer.

This subscriber proposal made no sense to CEOs Zaslav, Sarandos, Disney CEO Bob Iger and NBCUniversal’s Studio Group chairman Donna Langley. They felt they had already offered significant raises to actors in their negotiations up to that point, and that a flat levy to the guild on their subscription revenue was, as Sarandos later put it, a bridge too far. 

They also worried they’d need to give a similar deal to other guilds, which would cost even more in a portion of the industry – streaming – where most studios are losing money. 

It was an economic model they could not accept. 

After they left the negotiating room, Sarandos called his peers to circle up: the studio heads agreed that they were done talking. 

“We’re not a socialist country,” said an individual on the studio side. “We said, ‘This is crazy.’ It made no sense.” 

The SAG-AFTRA singers strike (Photo Credit: TheWrap)
TheWrap spoke to insiders on both sides of the negotiating table, and both agreed that the breakdown was over this deal point, even though there had been constructive negotiations between the principals for days that was supposed to lead to what both sides had hoped would be “closeout proposals.” 

It wasn’t to be. 

Negotiations were scheduled for the following day, Thursday, Oct. 14. Instead, within a couple of hours, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the eight companies that represent the major studios, issued a statement that they were suspending talks because the gap between the two sides was “too great” to bridge. 

And in a move that mirrored one that backfired in August in talks with the WGA, the AMPTP released the details of their proposal to SAG-AFTRA to the public. The move was perceived as a gesture aimed at circumventing guild leadership and prompted accusations of bullying. 

In an interview with TheWrap on Thursday, SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said the new proposal that became a sticking point was their attempt to offer something different after the guild realized that the studios were “never ever going to agree to anything that involved attachment to their revenue stream.”

“Our committee did some soul searching and came up with a revised proposal not attached to revenue stream, but attached to viewers and subscribers. I thought it was going to be more palatable to them,” he said, adding that he “fully expected” them to accept the new model.

In their statement issued on Wednesday evening, the studios said the cost of this levy would amount to an additional $800 million a year. Crabtree-Ireland countered that characterization and said the new proposal actually comes to 57 cents per subscriber, not $1, after removing non-SAG shows (like reality and international content) from the equation.

duncan crabtree ireland picket line sag aftra
On the studio side, an insider disputed that these nuances were presented in the negotiating room, insisting that the stated fee would be $1 per subscriber per year. 

“They have either intentionally or non-intentionally misconstrued the cost of the proposal,” Crabtree-Ireland said. “I told them how and why [Wednesday] night and they decided to leak that incorrect valuation in their press release. The correct valuation is about $500 million – a little bit less than 57 cents per subscriber per year. Less than a postage stamp per year per subscriber is not that much of an ask.”

Drescher also expressed surprise that the studios cut off negotiations.

“It really came as a shock to me because what does that exactly mean and why would you walk away from the table? It’s not like we’re asking for anything that’s so outrageous,” Drescher said to NBC on Friday. 

A spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA declined further comment on Sunday. 

A spokesperson for the AMPTP declined to comment for this story.   

Either way, the tension between Drescher and the CEOs– much more so, it appears, than with Crabtree-Ireland – inserts a personal element that now needs to be overcome. 

“She’s holding up the whole industry,” said the insider on the studio side. “We left. I don’t know if we’re coming back anytime soon.” 

For all of TheWrap’s Hollywood strike coverage, click here.

Ted-Sarandos
33 responses to “Inside the Breakdown of SAG-AFTRA and Studio Talks – A Threat Leads to a Walkout | Exclusive”

  1. BOO Avatar
    BOO

    I am disgusted with SAG/AFTRA. If they really cared about actors…they would STOP giving advertising gigs to actors/celebrities who have more $$$ than GOD!!! I.E., Serena Williams, George Clooney, Dax Shepard & his wife etc. Why not give the struggling actors a chance? Years ago, a celebrity would NOT be caught dead doing a commercial. Now all they say is “Show me the $$$”…the hell with the little struggling actors!!!

    Reply
    1. Darryl Wheeler Avatar
      Darryl Wheeler

      You’re Right I’ve Noticed All of The Commercials with well known Actors Now..

      Reply
      1. Christopher Carroll Avatar
        Christopher Carroll

        First of all,
        SAG-AFTRA doesn’t “GIVE” ADVERTISING GIGS
        to ANYONE !
        What are you talking about ?.

        That’s the purview of Advertising Agencies and the advertisers themselves.
        They’re the ones who decide who should represent their coffee-making machine, George Clooney or… little susie smith.
        Who would sell more product ?

        As a LONG TIME member of the Guild, I’m not always happy with the organization, but I detest people mashing together unrelated issues to make a point.
        Even in post-Trump America
        Honesty is still the best policy.

        Reply
      2. Christopher Carroll Avatar
        Christopher Carroll

        AAAAALLLLLL the commercials, really ?

        I notice the majority of everyday rank and file like me in commercials.
        I’m more concerned about the number of Union jobs lost to non-union performers.
        They have every right, but I care about the Union.

        Reply
    2. Know the Past Avatar
      Know the Past

      Years ago all these name actors were doing commercials and ads for the same ridiculous money, but they were doing it overseas where most Americans had no clue. With the internet that came to end so now they do it here. Nothing has changed. You just don’t know the history. Now, focus on the important things such as getting our crews back to work. 

      Reply
    3. Christopher Carroll Avatar
      Christopher Carroll

      First of all,
      SAG-AFTRA doesn’t “GIVE” ADVERTISING GIGS
      to ANYONE !
      What are you talking about ?.

      That’s the purview of Advertising Agencies and the advertisers themselves.
      They’re the ones who decide who should represent their coffee-making machine, George Clooney or… little susie smith.
      Who would sell more product ?

      As a LONG TIME member of the Guild, I’m not always happy with the organization, but I detest people mashing together unrelated issues to make a point.
      Even in post-Trump America
      Honesty is still the best policy.

      Reply
  2. Grant Avatar
    Grant

    Greed ,greed , greed . Good luck when you make the call “ok it’s back to work Monday” when you have no trailers ,props , costume ,hair n makeup , scaffolders , electricians,carpenters ,set builders etc. You’ve taken your eye off the ball

    Reply
    1. Gary pledger Avatar
      Gary pledger

      Totally agree I’m a bectu member for 45 years in England this strike is killing us in England as well it’s affecting so many people 

      Reply
    2. ~ Film Teamster Avatar
      ~ Film Teamster

      Exactly 💯

      Reply
  3. GWP Avatar
    GWP

    Really the proposal from a business standpoint is a slippery slope and I understand why it was rejected. However, rejection without a counter proposal is simply childish and amateurish. Fran is constantly “shocked” by who they’ve been dealing with. I’d love to ask, where have you been all this time?
    These CEOs are nothing more than common thugs in expensive suits and have absolutely no business sitting in direct labor negotiations. The longer they are directly involved the longer this drags on.

    Reply
  4. Frustrated Avatar
    Frustrated

    Way to twist the narrative. We all know whose payroll you’re on now. #SAGAFTRASTRONG

    Reply
  5. You Suck Avatar
    You Suck

    Wow, this truly reads like studio propaganda. Like you’re not even trying! Maybe change some of the verbiage of the talking points they gave you to make it less obvious? Fran Drescher is the head of the union, she didn’t just make that decision – it’s the union. I wondered – who would write such obvious and terribly drivel? Oh, of course, Sharon Waxman, a white woman who deadnamed Transparent creator Joey Soloway and terrorizes her staff.

    Reply
    1. Propaganda pot calls the Propaganda kettle black Avatar
      Propaganda pot calls the Propaganda kettle black

      Why is it that any article that isn’t slobbering praise of the labor unions is considered “studio propaganda?” I happen to think Sharon has done an exceptional job covering the strikes fairly. She’s been equally tough on both sides when need be. As any reporter should be. And this is a negotiation. So no side is “evil”, and no side is “good.” This is a business deal, it has to make sense for both sides. Studios have historically been stingy with sharing profits. Duh. Not surprising. Thats how it’s always been. But IMO, Drescher is out of her depths with this latest ask. Guaranteed that most SAG members don’t care about it. So, drop it and compromise: raise residuals even more, and/or get more salary and be done with it. Close this deal.

      Reply
      1. Sharon Waxman Avatar
        Sharon Waxman

        Thanks for the compliment, appreciate very much. We are working hard to serve the community, and report fairly to both sides of this horrific strike. SW

        Reply
    2. Sharon Waxman Avatar
      Sharon Waxman

      Please keep your comments civil. We have just restored comments on the site in the belief  that our readers want to discuss and debate, not attack. For the record, we never deadnamed Joey Soloway, ever. Joey was the subject of our magazine coverage when “Transparent” was on the air and Jill was the name they went by. SW

      Reply
  6. IWrite Avatar
    IWrite

    Duncan Crabtree Ireland is full of sh**! He didn’t just realize amptp was “never ever going to agree to anything that involved attachment to their revenue stream.”
    Sag aftra leadership sold out the membership contractually long time ago because of that!. They didn’t even try to fight for the membership. The Wrap should go on to the website and read their tv and film contracts. Its pathetic. Now he’s trying to save face and thinks he can make up for it.. Amptp just gave them the middle finger. And members re elected fran drescher??🙄 Sag aftra is doomed. I feel bad for the membership but its partly their fault too for just taking it. They should strike the guild.

    Reply
  7. David E Gothard Avatar
    David E Gothard

    I’m a teamster in Chicago I work for the television show Chicago fire pretty soon I won’t have health insurance and won’t be able to make my car and mortgage payment please get this done soon for everyone please

    Reply
    1. Jones Avatar
      Jones

      Feeling your pain!! Same pain here in NY. Teamsters are losing everything. Please please, for the love of God, let’s get back to work!

      Reply
  8. Toby Robbins Avatar
    Toby Robbins

    Does SAG realize that if they let this drag on much longer, they risk coming back to no movie theaters at all. I am sorry, this was no time for a strike (so soon after the pandemic). They should have signed a temp extension until the industry was on better footing and striked later.

    And just when people were coming back to the theaters as well. If they want to kill their own industry, they are well on their way.

    Reply
  9. Stephen David Fenny Avatar
    Stephen David Fenny

    There is around 85%  of the uk film industry sitting at home wondering how there going to cover there mortgages, for the industry get this sorted now or there won’t be any industry in the uk !

    Reply
  10. Dylan matthews Avatar
    Dylan matthews

    Good for the studios. Sag’s proposal is ridiculous and they will never get it. Sag desperately needs a new lead negotiator to replace that moronic Crabtree-Ireland. 

    Reply
  11. IAN GONSALVES Avatar
    IAN GONSALVES

    I am a member of IATSE and have been living off my line of credit and credit cards , this needs to end ASAP or many people will lose everything they have work for . It’s becoming mentally hard for some of us to deal with and will cause mental health issues for many. 

    Reply
  12. Studio Heads Suck Avatar
    Studio Heads Suck

    “We’re not a socialist country,” said an individual on the studio side.

    How much in tax credits do you think this studio got back from states they filmed in? Socialism is good when it affects their bottom line, but not when it hurts. Absolutely disgusting.

    Reply
  13. Embarrassed SAG-AFTRA Member Avatar
    Embarrassed SAG-AFTRA Member

    Get rid of Duncan and Fran, what are they even doing? They want the guild to be paid directly by the studios and then the union will decide how to pay out members? Are they for real? No wonder the studios walked. Give me a break!

    Reply
    1. Ann Charisse James Avatar
      Ann Charisse James

      This part. I hope that didn’t just slide by everyone. Tf.

      Reply
  14. Heather Avatar
    Heather

    This clearly needs mediation.  
    Where is the Governor we in this?! $5B+ and counting, bankruptcies are coming along with the liquidation of kits as possible.  This is destroying this industry.  The asks of SAG are over the top, any support for them dying, dying along with the basic needs of many thousands of families.   
    Where is the mediation!  They clearly are not able to get this done on their own!!!
    Please all interested parties email the governor’s office to demand mediation to save what is left of the film industry and its support networks.  
    Contrary to how actors have been trained by Hollywood to be total narcissists, it’s definitely NOT all about them.  

    Reply
    1. WH Avatar
      WH

      Yes! Where is Newsome?! Oh, yeah…running for 2028 President. 

      Reply
  15. Kyle Avatar
    Kyle

    We are not on strike but stand in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA. But we cant go back due to this issue. What ever happened to negotiating 24-7 until.a deal is done? #Getthedealdone

    Reply
  16. Big Bopper Avatar
    Big Bopper

    SAG-Aftra Strong. This is class warfare. These people are soooooooo rich and give nothing. Fight for a future.

    Reply
  17. Eddie Santiago Avatar
    Eddie Santiago

    I am a long time working stiff. My parents wanted me to be a lawyer,my Godparents wanted me to join the NYPD. I wanted to be a Chef,and then play Cops on TV. After many years and a horrible divorce I cam home gave up cooking,and joined the ranks of the unsung-nonunion background actor. I like everyone else started with numbers that today I dont believe happened. Number 590, 800, day night,overnight.
    I could not get a Taft-Harley voucher in NYC to save my life. I finally got all of my Vouchers,not in NYC but in Boston. I was then a victim of not being able to pay the 3400. I finally paid it,and joined SAGAFTRA.
    I was no longer number 26 to 999. I had paid my dues and was on my way. That was right before Covid, while people where dying all around I made 5900 that year,only worked very little for the next 2 years, finally started to see some money, went from not working to working everyday. Then this Strike hit. Im tired of everyone saying that this is Day 95 of our strike. The minute that the WGA went out, I lost all of my bookings. I have maxxed out all of my cards,pawned my jewery,and at times I dont even have money for a beer,or carfare. But yet I tough it out. The days are getting shorter,and the cold is here. I will Stand by SAGAFTRA,but you need to get this done. I dont have more than one home. I dont make $20,000 a week.
    All I want to do is be an Actor. I also would love for this to be over. But im in it to win it. But I will say this.
    This had better be over by Mothers day. Because Brother if it is not. The AMPPT Have no idea what heck is going to befall them when Mothers dont get Flowers. Just saying.

    Reply
  18. Linda Rodgers Avatar
    Linda Rodgers

    Plain old GREED.

    Reply
  19. Ray MacDonald Avatar
    Ray MacDonald

    So why didn’t the studios come back with $0.50/subscriber? or increase the 1% originally offered to 2%?? Negotiations are a give and take sum, and honestly, if you are going into any negotiation reasonably, you NEED to be willing to lose a little to gain a lot. That’s kinda the whole point.

    Reply
  20. Tommy L Avatar
    Tommy L

    We the crewmembers are tired of being the sacrificial lambs for actors who are asking for way too much. They already make more than most of the crew members and the crew members work 10 times harder and deserve much more but we won’t get it. Neither should actors.

    Reply

