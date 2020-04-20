Why the Nintendo Switch Console Is Still Sold Out

High demand and reseller bots are keeping the Switches off shelves

| April 20, 2020 @ 10:53 AM
nintendo switch

Nintendo

Gamers of all ages stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to find it difficult to get their hands on a new Nintendo Switch, thanks to high demand and a rise in bulk purchases by resellers.

The shortage is driven by a few factors, including the hotly anticipated “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” release on March 20, worldwide social distancing mandates and a surge in bots buying up hundreds at once. Gaming publication GameSpot has been tracking the availability of the consoles for the last couple of weeks and notes that most major retailers are sold out. Stores including GameStop, Best Buy, Target and Walmart are all sold out of the console and its portable (not compatible with televisions) counterpart, the Switch Lite.

On Amazon, the console is sold out for now, though it’s worth noting that buyers might get it several weeks late, as the company is coping with higher-than-normal order volume by prioritizing “essential” deliveries and delaying less urgent orders.

Vox’s Motherboard reported Friday that an increasing number of people are using a particular program called Bird Bot to quickly buy several of the consoles at once.

“I decided to make it as a joke, but I quickly realized just how powerful it could be,” Bird Bot creator Nate Wong told Motherboard.

Bird Bot runs in the background of a user’s computer and immediately notifies them when the items are back in stock. The practice is common among online ticket brokers and some collectible sellers, but it’s driving up the price of the once-affordable console exponentially.

The Nintendo Switch typically retails for $300, while the Switch Lite costs around $200. Retailers like Walmart that still have the Switch Lite in stock are now selling them at a higher price than market value; up to $288 prior to taxes and fees.

A bundle including the Switch and a copy of the new “Animal Crossing” game, which usually sells for around $360 at the maximum, is being sold for $800 on eBay.

Nintendo, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)

  • John Krasinski Michael Che Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images/NBC
  • John Krasinski Photo credit: Getty Images
  • meghan markle prince harry Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Smith Clerks 3 Story Photo credit: TheWrap
  • Matthew McConaughey 2005 Texas Rose Bowl Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Halsey Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Michael Che SNL Photo credit: NBC
  • Kylie Jenner Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Christian Siriano coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 11

From good news broadcasts to meal delivery, these celebrities are giving a little extra

Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.

While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.

From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE