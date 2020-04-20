Gamers of all ages stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to find it difficult to get their hands on a new Nintendo Switch, thanks to high demand and a rise in bulk purchases by resellers.
The shortage is driven by a few factors, including the hotly anticipated “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” release on March 20, worldwide social distancing mandates and a surge in bots buying up hundreds at once. Gaming publication GameSpot has been tracking the availability of the consoles for the last couple of weeks and notes that most major retailers are sold out. Stores including GameStop, Best Buy, Target and Walmart are all sold out of the console and its portable (not compatible with televisions) counterpart, the Switch Lite.
On Amazon, the console is sold out for now, though it’s worth noting that buyers might get it several weeks late, as the company is coping with higher-than-normal order volume by prioritizing “essential” deliveries and delaying less urgent orders.
Vox’s Motherboard reported Friday that an increasing number of people are using a particular program called Bird Bot to quickly buy several of the consoles at once.
“I decided to make it as a joke, but I quickly realized just how powerful it could be,” Bird Bot creator Nate Wong told Motherboard.
Bird Bot runs in the background of a user’s computer and immediately notifies them when the items are back in stock. The practice is common among online ticket brokers and some collectible sellers, but it’s driving up the price of the once-affordable console exponentially.
The Nintendo Switch typically retails for $300, while the Switch Lite costs around $200. Retailers like Walmart that still have the Switch Lite in stock are now selling them at a higher price than market value; up to $288 prior to taxes and fees.
A bundle including the Switch and a copy of the new “Animal Crossing” game, which usually sells for around $360 at the maximum, is being sold for $800 on eBay.
Nintendo, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)
Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.
While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.
From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.
From action star to anchor! Since late March, John Krasinski has been posting new episodes of his Some Good News show weekly, with guest appearances from his wife Emily Blunt. Krasinski also convinced AT&T to give first responders three-months free cell phone service with a subscription to the carrier's FirstNet plan.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted delivering meals to the needy in Los Angeles, their new home after stepping back from royal duties and leaving the U.K.
Matthew McConaughey brought some joy to residents of a senior living facility in his native Texas, hosting bingo night virtually and calling out numbers.
The actor and his wife Camila Alves also raised funds to donate 80,000 masks to workers in Texas, Lousiana, and nationwide.
Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo and other Latinx stars joined forces with the League of United Latin American Citizens for the #ayudaenespanol initiative which has provided resources for the Latino community (in both English and Spanish). Minorities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and have higher fatality rates.
Halsey worked with Orange International Inc. to source 100,000 FDA-certified masks to donate to local Los Angeles hospitals.
"If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you," the singer wrote on Instagram. "I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly - A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at risk communities, most of whom are single mothers."
"SNL" host Michael Che will pay one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the New York City Housing Authority building his grandmother lived in. She passed away from coronavirus complications.
"I know that's just a drop in the bucket. so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST," the comedian posted to Instagram.
"Project Runway" winner and mentor Christian Siriano offered to have his sewing team create face masks for health care workers who are facing supply shortages.
Bethenny Frankel, who previously led crisis-relief efforts via her BSTRONG organization, raising money and supplies not only for COVID-19 relief but also those displace by tornados during the pandemic.
From good news broadcasts to meal delivery, these celebrities are giving a little extra
