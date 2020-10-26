Photo: Subnation

Why ‘The Voice’ Producer Jim Roush is Investing in a New Gaming Television Network

by | October 26, 2020 @ 9:53 AM

“If a network sees that they can get 5 million people watching someone play a video game, they’re going to broadcast it,” Roush tells TheWrap

Veteran game show and reality television producer Jim Roush recently joined video game content production company Subnation as an investor and senior advisor in charge of production to help the company make new content that appeals to households across America.

Roush wants to introduce gaming content to a larger audience with El Segundo-based Subnation. After 10 years as executive vice president of production at Mark Burnett Productions, Roush launched and oversaw production on shows including “The Voice,” “Shark Tank,” and “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader,” as well as The Emmys and People’s Choice Awards. Roush also worked on “The Price is Right” and “Family Feud.”

Samson Amore

Samson Amore

Technology and gaming reporter • samson.amore@thewrap.com • Twitter: @Samsonamore

