History Vikings

History

Why ‘Vikings’ Will Finish Run on Amazon Prime Instead of the History Channel

by | December 29, 2020 @ 11:30 AM

History is pivoting to miniseries, while the “Vikings” franchise is moving towards streaming

After a year-long wait, History Channel is finally bringing an end to its Norseman saga, “Vikings.” Except that when the historical drama premieres its final 10 episodes, they won’t be on History — but on Amazon Prime, where all the episodes will drop on Dec. 30.

The A+E Networks cable channel is taking an unconventional route to close out its first scripted series on Amazon Prime before airing on a weekly basis on History next year. The series, which stars Alexander Ludwig, Peter Franzen and Alex Høgh Andersen, was originally set to wrap up its run with a 20-episode sixth and final season split into two parts on History Channel. The first half of the final season debuted last December.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

TV Winners and Losers of 2020: From ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to ‘Live PD’ (And We Didn’t Forget Ellen)
The Office Steve Carell

Will ‘The Office’ Still Be a Monster Streaming Hit When It Jumps From Netflix to Peacock?
The Masked Dancer

Fox’s ‘The Masked Dancer’ Debuts as Top-Rated New Show of the Season
mackenzie scott bezos

$6 Billion Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott (Formerly Bezos) Emerges as 2020’s Real Superhero
wme caa uta icm hollywood talent agenciesagencies

How Hollywood Agencies Pivoted in Pandemic: Downsizing, Streaming and Making Peace With Writers

Fox Has Lost 30% of Its Viewers This Season – and CBS Declines Are Even Worse

How the Pandemic and Streaming Movie Releases Has Led to a Home Entertainment Sales Boom
Hillbilly Elegy

Ron Howard’s Panned ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Was the 7th-Most Streamed Program Over Thanksgiving
TAYSHIA ADAMS Bachelorette

Tayshia Adams’ ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Tops Tuesday but Settles for New Low in Ratings
mgm

Is MGM Really for Sale or Just Testing the Market?
AMC Theaters

Can AMC Theatres Survive the Pandemic Without Bankruptcy or Downsizing Theaters?