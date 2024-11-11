‘Wicked’ Stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and More Hit the LA Premiere Green Carpet | Photos

The cast of “Wicked,” including stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey and Michelle Yeoh, celebrated the Universal Pictures release’s Los Angeles premiere Saturday night at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, walking the fittingly green carpet and posing for a buzzing line of photographers along the way.
Also in attendance were the Broadway production’s original stars, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the former of whom won the Tony Award 20 years ago for originated the role of Elphaba, played by Erivo in the film. Chenoweth originated the role of Glinda, played by Grande.
Longtime theater fans of the musical like Dylan Mulvaney also turned out to toast “Wicked,” as did Jennifer Lopez, “Abbott Elementary” Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sarah Paulson, Normani and many more.
Catch all the glitz and glamor in TheWrap’s red carpet premiere photo gallery below.
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.
Cynthia Erivo attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.
The cast of “Wicked” attends the Los Angeles premiere at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.
Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.
Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.
