‘Wicked’ Stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and More Hit the LA Premiere Green Carpet | Photos

The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion hosted the Saturday night event, which also saw original Broadway stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in attendance

Wicked premiere split

The cast of “Wicked,” including stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey and Michelle Yeoh, celebrated the Universal Pictures release’s Los Angeles premiere Saturday night at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, walking the fittingly green carpet and posing for a buzzing line of photographers along the way.

Also in attendance were the Broadway production’s original stars, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the former of whom won the Tony Award 20 years ago for originated the role of Elphaba, played by Erivo in the film. Chenoweth originated the role of Glinda, played by Grande.

Longtime theater fans of the musical like Dylan Mulvaney also turned out to toast “Wicked,” as did Jennifer Lopez, “Abbott Elementary” Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sarah Paulson, Normani and many more.

Catch all the glitz and glamor in TheWrap’s red carpet premiere photo gallery below.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo (L) and US singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande attend Universal's "Wicked" premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

Ariana Grande and Cynthio Erivo, Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Wicked"
Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

Cynthia Erivo, Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Wicked"
Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Wicked"
Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage via Getty Images

Ariana Grande attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

Ariana Grande, Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Wicked"
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Ariana Grande attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

(From L) Actors Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey and Bronwyn James attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillon, in Los Angeles, November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The cast of “Wicked” attends the Los Angeles premiere at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

Cynthia Erivo, English actor Jonathan Bailey and US singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande attend Universal's "Wicked" premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Jonathan Bailey attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jonathan Bailey attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh attends Universal's "Wicked" premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, on November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

Amercican actor and musician Jeff Goldblum attends Universal's "Wicked" premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

US actor and singer Ethan Slater attends Universal's "Wicked" premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, on November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Ethan Slater attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Marissa Bode attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)
Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Marissa Bode attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Bronwyn James attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bronwyn James attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

US actress and singer Idina Menzel (L) and US actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillon, in Los Angeles, November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

US actress Jennifer Lopez attends Universal's "Wicked" premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrishell Stause attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chrishell Stause attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Witney Carson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Whitney Carson attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Dylan Mulvaney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Kristin Chenoweth arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Kristin Chenoweth attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Dom Gabriel attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)
Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Dom Gabriel attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Jenna Johnson attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)
Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Jenna Johnson attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Stassi Schroeder attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage)
Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Stassi Schroeder attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Jenn Tran attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jenn Tran attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

US actress Karrueche Tran attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillon, in Los Angeles, November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP

Karrueche Tran attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

US actress and producer Lena Waithe attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillon, in Los Angeles, November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Lena Waithe attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

US poet and activist Amanda Gorman attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillon, in Los Angeles, November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Amanda Gorman attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

US actress Sarah Paulson attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillon, in Los Angeles, November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Sarah Paulson attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

US singer Normani attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavillon, in Los Angeles, November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Normani attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Sophia Bush attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sophia Bush attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Ashley Tisdale attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ashley Tisdale attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 9.

