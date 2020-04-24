Ratings: ‘Will & Grace’ (Second) Series Finale Is Most-Watched Episode in More Than a Year
Kickoff to remote NFL Draft hands ABC an easy Thursday win
Jennifer Maas | April 24, 2020 @ 8:39 AM
Last Updated: April 24, 2020 @ 10:01 AM
NBC
“Will & Grace” aired its (second) series finale on Thursday, the most-watched episode the NBC sitcom’s revival has seen in more than a year, according to Nielsen.
While saying goodbye (again) to Will, Grace, Jack and Karen (again), the network also aired the season finales for comedies “Superstore” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” — which both bested their respective year-ago enders in the key demo and total viewers — and “Law & Order: SVU,” which scored its highest-rated episode since its season premiere last fall.
Due to the nature of live programming, the below numbers for ABC are subject to adjustment when final data comes in later Friday.
ABC was first in ratings with a 1.6 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those numbers were put up by the 2020 NFL Draft, which aired from 8-11 p.m.
CBS and NBC tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.6/3. CBS was second in viewers with 5.1 million and NBC was third with 3.1 million.
For CBS, sandwiched between repeats at 8:30 p.m., “Man With a Plan” received a 0.6/3 and 5.7 million viewers. At 9:30 p.m., “Broke” had a 0.6/3 and 4.8 million viewers. “Tommy” at 10 p.m. settled for a 0.5/2 and 4.6 million viewers.
For NBC, the “Superstore” season finale at 8 p.m. got a 0.7/3 and 3.1 million viewers. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” closed its season at 8:30 p.m. to a 0.6/3 and 2.3 million viewers. The (second) “Will & Grace” series finale at 9 p.m. took a 0.5/2 and 3.1 million viewers. At 9:30 p.m., a retrospective special for the series drew a 0.5/2 and 2.9 million viewers. At 10 p.m., the “Law & Order: SVU” finale ended the network’s night with a 0.7/3 and 3.7 million viewers.
Fox and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.5/2. Fox was fourth in viewers with 2.5 million. Univision was fifth in viewers with 1.6 million.
For Fox, “Last Man Standing” at 8 p.m. received a 0.6/3 and 4.1 million viewers. The rest of the night was filled with repeats.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1 million.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 450,000. At 8, “Katy Keene” managed a 0.1/0 and 503,000 viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” settled for a 0.1/0 and 398,000 viewers.
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "NOS4A2" Net: AMC/BBC America Premiere Date: Monday, June 1 Time: 10 p.m.
Series: "Dirty John" Net: USA Network Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 2 Time: 9 p.m.
Series: "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Friday, June 5 Time: N/A
Showtime
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 62
Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.